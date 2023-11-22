History of Land Grant Trophy in PSU-MSU rivalry
Ahead of the Penn State-Michigan State matchup at Ford Field, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss the background of the infamous Land Grant Trophy.
Ahead of the Penn State-Michigan State matchup at Ford Field, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss the background of the infamous Land Grant Trophy.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Williams injured his ankle in a Week 6 win over the Cardinals.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week’s biggest matchups against the spread on today’s episode of Race for the Case.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
With three great intra-divisional games on our national holiday, Jorge Martin runs down all the fantasy goodies to be enjoyed.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
We've reached the final week of the college football season and there's still so much on the line.
Odds, record books and storylines go out the window when the Auburn-Alabama Iron Bowl comes around.
The college football world enters the final week of the regular season with a whopping nine teams still in contention for a playoff spot.
Yahoo Sports compiled the most notable tournaments of the week to mark on your calendars. Each tournament features a game to watch and a discussion topic for the dinner table.
Bobby Pettiford Jr. called game.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a longshot to win the Heisman, but a big game this weekend against Michigan could change things.
Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, and the two of them go through some of their favorite emotional truths about the early part of this NBA season after discussing Jimmy Butler’s empathy and uniqueness.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to give their takeaways from Week 11 of the NFL season and react to the latest news around the league. The duo dive into the benching of Zach Wilson, the Bears blowing a huge lead late and what Justin Fields has to do to keep the job next season, Patrick Mahomes' receivers letting him down once again on Monday night and the return of Desmond Ridder. Next, Charles and Frank react to the firing of Steelers OC Matt Canada as they attempt to determine how much of the blame pie Canada deserves for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. Both agree Kenny Pickett is showing he's not the guy at quarterback. Charles also announces the breaking news that Colts LB Shaq Leonard is being released, and the hosts discuss the odd timing and some potential landing spots if he becomes available. Finally, the duo celebrate the holiday week by each giving something they're thankful for. Charles is thankful for Brock Purdy and the 49ers for putting out one of the prettiest offensive products we've seen in years when at full strength. Frank is thankful for the Lions being fun to watch and finally worth tuning into on Thanksgiving Day.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
Beck embodies the Bulldogs' mentality of 'do what it takes.'
With a looming reality due to several lawsuits, power conference schools may soon operate under a new governance structure. What would it look like?