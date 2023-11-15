History on the horizon: Garaway the favorite to make state Final Four for first time

Garaway’s football team will be looking to make school history Friday night when the Pirates play West Jefferson in a Division VI Region 23 regional championship playoff game at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium at 7 p.m.

Should the top-seeded and favored Pirates (13-0) defeat the second-seeded Rough Riders (12-1), they would become the first football team in Garaway history to ever reach the state Final 4. The school is making its 10th appearance in the postseason playoffs and has already advanced deeper in the playoffs than any Pirate team in history.

Garaway head coach Jason Wallick agrees that it’s a special time for football in Sugarcreek — both for the team and the community.

“It’s just a great time, there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of energy,” said Wallick. “We obviously had a huge following last Friday night, and it was great to see everybody show up, and our crowd was really loud. It was awesome.”

Garaway celebrates a touchdown during their week 13 division 6 high school football playoff game against Northmor, Friday, Nov. 3 at Bulldog Stadium in Heath, Ohio.

Semifinals: Garaway breaks playoff curse, advances to regional title game

Garaway, which repeated as outright Inter Valley Conference South champion this season, has been impressive in its first three playoff outings while outscoring those postseason opponents, 136-21. That includes romps over Rock Hill (45-7), East Knox (49-7) and Northmor (42-7) last weekend in a regional semifinal. That win vaulted the Pirates into Ohio’s Elite 8 for the first time.

Wallick said getting past the Sweet 16 round was extra special.

“The (previous) times we’ve been in the playoffs, eight of those times we’ve been in the Sweet 16 and it (getting to the Elite 8) was just that hump that we couldn’t get over, starting back in 2011,” he said of now clearing that hurdle. “The hump was larger than people can imagine when nine of the 10 years we’ve been in the playoffs we couldn’t get over that hump.”

Wallick feels the Pirates are playing their best football as evidenced by their impressive one-sided regional semifinal romp over Northmor.

“We set the tone early with an interception on the third play of the game and we were able to drive right down the field and score and then we got a pick six on the second play of their second series and it just kind of snowballed from there,” said the Garaway mentor. “It was a great team effort in all three phases of the game. Getting out to a quick early start I think was a really big key for us.”

Garaway's Dillon Soehnlen escapes the attempted grab from Northmor's Ashton Clark, 11, during a week 13 division 6 high school football playoff game, Friday, Nov. 3 at Bulldog Stadium in Heath, Ohio.

Garaway, Kirtland and Versailles are considered the frontrunners to vie for the Division VI state championship this season, and the Pirates are certainly building up an impressive resume, both in the regular season and now along the playoff trail.

Entering Week 14, the Pirates are averaging 39.3 points-per-game while its defense has been equally impressive while surrendering just 7.3 points-per-outing.

Garaway’s explosive offense continues to be led by junior quarterback Brady Geibel (6-4, 195) who has completed 145 of 195 passes for 2,500 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Geibel’s top receiving targets include senior Jenson Garber (6-1, 175) with 65 receptions for 1,208 yards and 17 touchdowns and senior Wyatt Wallick (6-0, 185) with 23 receptions for 301 yards and three six-pointers.

The Pirates have excellent balance between the run and pass as junior running back Dillon Soehnlen (5-6, 150) has rushed for a team-leading 1,249 yards and 23 touchdowns.

On defense, Garaway has been overwhelming, led by linebackers Wallick with six tackles per game and senior Ethan Kimble (5-9, 170) with five stops per contest.

West Jefferson High School is from Madison County, Ohio, which is Southwest of Columbus and is making its 25th trip to the playoffs in school history. The Rough Riders won the Ohio Heritage Conference football title this season.

“They have a real, real rich football tradition at West Jefferson,” Wallick said. “They’ve got a couple state championships or state runner-ups under their belts from the late 70’s and early 80’s. They were in the Final 4 two years ago, and they’re a very well-coached football team.”

Wallick knows West Jefferson head coach Shawn Buescher well.

“I actually coached in the North-South All-Star Game with coach Buescher two years ago, so I’ve gotten to know him,” Wallick said. “Since then we’ve stayed in contact and traded some ideas back and forth — special teams things that he liked and I liked. Now it’s just ironic that we’re playing each other, so I know what kind of coach he is and I know what kind of system he runs, which is a very quality football program. It’s definitely the biggest challenge to date.”

West Jefferson’s wins occurred against Africentric Early College (29-21), Paint Valley (49-13), Madison-Plains (49-14), Greenview (42-41 in OT), Southeastern Local (40-20), Mechanicsburg (33-7), West Liberty-Salem (62-47), Triad (34-0) and Fairbanks (21-14). In the playoffs, the Rough Riders have defeated Grove City Christian (45-14), Nelsonville-York (29-7) and Fort Frye (49-30). West Jefferson’s lone loss this season took place in Week 10 of the regular season when it dropped a 21-13 decision to an eight-win Northeastern team.

The Rough Riders enter Week 14 scoring 38 points-per-game on offense but its defense is giving up 19.2 points-per-outing.

West Jefferson relies on an outstanding air game, led by sophomore quarterback Austin Buescher (6-4, 160), who has completed 295 of 415 passes for 3,725 yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“That’s the coach's son,” said Wallick of Austin Buescher. “Two years ago (his brother) Tyler was a senior and he was our quarterback in the North-South game and Austin (Buescher) was an eighth-grader at the time and I got to see him throw a little bit then. He was their starting quarterback as a freshman last year, and he’s definitely a gunslinger. They throw it everywhere and throw it to everyone, so we’re going to have to cover from sideline to sideline. I think it’s key to try and get pressure on them but be careful how you do that or it can come back and bite you.”

When Buescher takes to the airways his top receiving targets include senior Mason Book (6-2, 180) who has caught 89 passes for 1,292 yards and 14 touchdowns, senior Cameron Pearson (5-10, 145) who has snagged 60 passes for 783 yards and 11 touchdowns) and senior Owen Warner (6-1, 170) who has caught 53 passes for 652 yards and three six-pointers.

“They’re very similar to us, to be honest,” said Wallick of the Rough Riders’ offensive approach. “They’re four and five-wide with no tight end sets, so I don’t know if I’d call it the Air Raid or not but they definitely want to throw it around — they don’t want to run the ball.”

The Rough Riders two leading rushers include junior Wyatt Keyt (5-7, 150) with 526 yards and 12 touchdowns and sophomore Braxton Vance (5-10, 183) with 418 yards and 11 touchdowns.

On defense, West Jefferson is led by linebacker Wyatt Keyt with 86 tackles and senior defensive lineman Luke West (5-10, 180) with 84 stops.

“They’re a 40 front on defense,” said Wallick. “A base 4-3 defense would be the way I would describe it. They have given up some points. Other teams have had some big chunk plays against them, but in most cases they’re going to make you snap the ball and drive on them. Those kids fly around and it looks like they’re got a couple wrestler-type linebackers that are athletic. They’re an aggressive defense up front and they’ll run some angle and they do a really good job with their front four of getting pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback, so it will be a key for us to protect ours for sure.”

Friday’s game marks the first time Garaway and West Jefferson have played in football.

Wallick was asked the key to winning Friday and advancing to the state Final 4?

“I think the key, honestly, is to get out to a quick start,” said the Garaway head coach. “We also need to be able to put pressure on their quarterback and not give up the big play.”

