History of Heisman Trophy winners at Ohio State
There are few programs that have the history Ohio State football has when it comes to Heisman Trophy winners. In fact, the Buckeyes are tied for first with seven Heisman Trophies. They join Oklahoma and Notre Dame. OSU also has the only two-time Heisman winner, running back Archie Griffin.
That’s before we even go down the path of how many Buckeye players have been invited to New York as a finalist.
With the latest Heisman on the doorstep of being awarded this weekend, and with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud one of four finalists included in all the fun in New York, we thought we’d remind you about the seven times OSU took home arguably the greatest individual award in all of American sports.
Here are the seven times (and counting) an Ohio State player has won the Heisman Trophy along with career stats thanks to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.
Les Horvath - Back (1944)
Les Horvath, a multipurpose back at Ohio State who won the Heisman Trophy in 1944, died of what appear to be natural causes at his home in Glendale, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1995, a police detective said. He was 74. (AP Photo/File)
Ohio State Career Stats
RUSHING STATISTICS
Year
Gms.
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
1941
8
33
145
4.4
0
1942
10
100
481
4.8
6
1944
9
163
924
5.7
12
Total
27
296
1,550
5.2
18
Vic Janowicz - Back (1950)
Vic Janowicz ace Ohio State back (31) sits with teammates including halfback Dick Doyle (14), left, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oct. 28, 1950. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)
Ohio State Career Stats
RUSHING STATISTICS
Year
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
1949
30
112
3.7
1
1950
114
314
2.8
4
1951
16
376
3.5
1
Total
250
802
3.2
6
CAREER PASSING STATISTICS
Year
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
1949
4
2
50
0
1950
77
32
561
12
1951
25
7
74
2
Total
106
41
685
14
Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, Running Back (1955)
FILE – This is a 1953 file photo showing Ohio State halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady. In the history of college football, only 44 schools have been able to make the claim “We’re No. 1” and have The Associated Press poll back up the boast. Ohio State has the most No. 1 rankings. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine, File)
Ohio State Career Stats
RUSHING STATISTICS
Year
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
1952
65
293
4.5
4
1953
86
514
5.9
6
1954
123
701
5.7
6
1955
161
958
5.8
15
Total
435
2,466
5.7
31
Archie Griffin - Running Back (1974 and 1975)
Aug 1974; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin (45) during the 1974 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Career Stats
RUSHING STATISTICS
Year
Gms.
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
1972
11
159
867
5.4
3
1973
11
257
1,577
6.3
7
1974
12
256
1,695
6.6
12
1975
12
262
1,450
5.5
4
Total
46
934
5,589
6.0
26
Eddie George, Running Back (1995)
Oct 21, 1995; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Eddie George (27) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Boilermakers 28-0. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Career Stats
RUSHING STATISTICS
Year
G/GS
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
1992
11/0
37
176
4.8
5
1993
11/0
42
223
5.3
3
1994
13/11
276
1,442
5.2
12
1995
13/13
328
1,927
5.9
24
Totals
48/24
683
3,768
5.5
44
Troy Smith, Quarterback (2006)
Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins
Ohio State Career Stats
PASSING STATISTICS
Year
G/GS
Att.
Cmp.
INT
Yds.
TD
2003
1/0
0
0
0
0
0
2004
8/5
122
66
3
896
8
2005
11/10
237
149
4
2,282
16
2006
13/13
311
203
6
2,542
30
Totals
33/28
670
420
13
5,720
54
