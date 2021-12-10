History of Heisman Trophy winners at Ohio State

Phil Harrison
·4 min read
In this article:
There are few programs that have the history Ohio State football has when it comes to Heisman Trophy winners. In fact, the Buckeyes are tied for first with seven Heisman Trophies. They join Oklahoma and Notre Dame. OSU also has the only two-time Heisman winner, running back Archie Griffin.

That’s before we even go down the path of how many Buckeye players have been invited to New York as a finalist.

With the latest Heisman on the doorstep of being awarded this weekend, and with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud one of four finalists included in all the fun in New York, we thought we’d remind you about the seven times OSU took home arguably the greatest individual award in all of American sports.

Here are the seven times (and counting) an Ohio State player has won the Heisman Trophy along with career stats thanks to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

Les Horvath - Back (1944)

Ohio State football: Best to ever wear jersey No. 22 - Buckeyes Wire
Les Horvath, a multipurpose back at Ohio State who won the Heisman Trophy in 1944, died of what appear to be natural causes at his home in Glendale, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1995, a police detective said. He was 74. (AP Photo/File)

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS

Year

Gms.

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

1941

8

33

145

4.4

0

1942

10

100

481

4.8

6

1944

9

163

924

5.7

12

Total

27

296

1,550

5.2

18

Vic Janowicz - Back (1950)

Vic Janowicz ace Ohio State back (31) sits with teammates including halfback Dick Doyle (14), left, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oct. 28, 1950. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS

Year

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

1949

30

112

3.7

1

1950

114

314

2.8

4

1951

16

376

3.5

1

Total

250

802

3.2

6

CAREER PASSING STATISTICS

Year

Att.

Cmp.

Yards

TD

1949

4

2

50

0

1950

77

32

561

12

1951

25

7

74

2

Total

106

41

685

14

Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, Running Back (1955)

FILE – This is a 1953 file photo showing Ohio State halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady. In the history of college football, only 44 schools have been able to make the claim “We’re No. 1” and have The Associated Press poll back up the boast. Ohio State has the most No. 1 rankings. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine, File)

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS

Year

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

1952

65

293

4.5

4

1953

86

514

5.9

6

1954

123

701

5.7

6

1955

161

958

5.8

15

Total

435

2,466

5.7

31

Archie Griffin - Running Back (1974 and 1975)

Archie Griffin
Archie Griffin

Aug 1974; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin (45) during the 1974 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS

Year

Gms.

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

1972

11

159

867

5.4

3

1973

11

257

1,577

6.3

7

1974

12

256

1,695

6.6

12

1975

12

262

1,450

5.5

4

Total

46

934

5,589

6.0

26

Eddie George, Running Back (1995)

Ohio State football well-represented on ESPN top 150 players all-time
Oct 21, 1995; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Eddie George (27) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Boilermakers 28-0. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS

Year

G/GS

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

1992

11/0

37

176

4.8

5

1993

11/0

42

223

5.3

3

1994

13/11

276

1,442

5.2

12

1995

13/13

328

1,927

5.9

24

Totals

48/24

683

3,768

5.5

44

Troy Smith, Quarterback (2006)

Where are Ohio State QBs in ESPN&#39;s ranking of the top 60 of the 2000s?
Where are Ohio State QBs in ESPN's ranking of the top 60 of the 2000s?

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

Ohio State Career Stats

PASSING STATISTICS

Year

G/GS

Att.

Cmp.

INT

Yds.

TD

2003

1/0

0

0

0

0

0

2004

8/5

122

66

3

896

8

2005

11/10

237

149

4

2,282

16

2006

13/13

311

203

6

2,542

30

Totals

33/28

670

420

13

5,720

54

