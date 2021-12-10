History of Heisman Trophy winners at Ohio State

There are few programs that have the history Ohio State football has when it comes to Heisman Trophy winners. In fact, the Buckeyes are tied for first with seven Heisman Trophies. They join Oklahoma and Notre Dame. OSU also has the only two-time Heisman winner, running back Archie Griffin.

That’s before we even go down the path of how many Buckeye players have been invited to New York as a finalist.

With the latest Heisman on the doorstep of being awarded this weekend, and with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud one of four finalists included in all the fun in New York, we thought we’d remind you about the seven times OSU took home arguably the greatest individual award in all of American sports.

Here are the seven times (and counting) an Ohio State player has won the Heisman Trophy along with career stats thanks to OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

Les Horvath - Back (1944)

Ohio State football: Best to ever wear jersey No. 22 - Buckeyes Wire

Les Horvath, a multipurpose back at Ohio State who won the Heisman Trophy in 1944, died of what appear to be natural causes at his home in Glendale, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1995, a police detective said. He was 74. (AP Photo/File)

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS Year Gms. Att. Yards Avg. TD 1941 8 33 145 4.4 0 1942 10 100 481 4.8 6 1944 9 163 924 5.7 12 Total 27 296 1,550 5.2 18

Vic Janowicz - Back (1950)

Vic Janowicz ace Ohio State back (31) sits with teammates including halfback Dick Doyle (14), left, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oct. 28, 1950. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS Year Att. Yards Avg. TD 1949 30 112 3.7 1 1950 114 314 2.8 4 1951 16 376 3.5 1 Total 250 802 3.2 6

CAREER PASSING STATISTICS Year Att. Cmp. Yards TD 1949 4 2 50 0 1950 77 32 561 12 1951 25 7 74 2 Total 106 41 685 14

Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, Running Back (1955)

FILE – This is a 1953 file photo showing Ohio State halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady. In the history of college football, only 44 schools have been able to make the claim “We’re No. 1” and have The Associated Press poll back up the boast. Ohio State has the most No. 1 rankings. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine, File)

Story continues

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS Year Att. Yards Avg. TD 1952 65 293 4.5 4 1953 86 514 5.9 6 1954 123 701 5.7 6 1955 161 958 5.8 15 Total 435 2,466 5.7 31

Archie Griffin - Running Back (1974 and 1975)

Archie Griffin

Aug 1974; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin (45) during the 1974 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS Year Gms. Att. Yards Avg. TD 1972 11 159 867 5.4 3 1973 11 257 1,577 6.3 7 1974 12 256 1,695 6.6 12 1975 12 262 1,450 5.5 4 Total 46 934 5,589 6.0 26

Eddie George, Running Back (1995)

Ohio State football well-represented on ESPN top 150 players all-time

Oct 21, 1995; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Eddie George (27) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Boilermakers 28-0. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Career Stats

RUSHING STATISTICS Year G/GS Att. Yards Avg. TD 1992 11/0 37 176 4.8 5 1993 11/0 42 223 5.3 3 1994 13/11 276 1,442 5.2 12 1995 13/13 328 1,927 5.9 24 Totals 48/24 683 3,768 5.5 44

Troy Smith, Quarterback (2006)

Where are Ohio State QBs in ESPN's ranking of the top 60 of the 2000s?

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

Ohio State Career Stats

PASSING STATISTICS Year G/GS Att. Cmp. INT Yds. TD 2003 1/0 0 0 0 0 0 2004 8/5 122 66 3 896 8 2005 11/10 237 149 4 2,282 16 2006 13/13 311 203 6 2,542 30 Totals 33/28 670 420 13 5,720 54

[listicle id=52417]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1