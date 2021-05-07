History on This Day: Reggie Miller goes for 8 points in 9 seconds

On this day in 1995, Reggie Miller turned in one of the most memorable moments in playoff history after leading the Indiana Pacers to a shocking come-from-behind win over the New York Knicks.

With the Knicks up 105-99 with 18.7 seconds left, Miller would go on to score eight points over the next nine seconds to seal the Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The improbable sequence of events was made possible by a number of mishaps by the Knicks and some incredible shooting by Miller.

Of course, the infamous sequence was later featured in the “30 for 30” documentary, “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks.” The film highlighted the tense rivalry between the Pacers and Knicks in the 1990s and the progression to the historic performance by Miller in that playoff series.

The Pacers would go on to win the series over the Knicks in seven games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, as Miller said in the “30 for 30” doc, he wished the series win over the Knicks came to advance to the NBA Finals because the Pacers eventually lost to the Orlando Magic in the conference finals. The Magic then lost to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals.

Miller established himself as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. The Hall of Famer was known for his ability in clutch time, as highlighted in the series versus the Knicks. He is considered one of the best players to finish without winning a championship.

