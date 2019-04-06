History against Tiger Roll's bid to emulate National legend Red Rum

Tiger Roll will bid to emulate Red Rum in 1973/74 and win successive Grand Nationals though history is against him with 17 of his predecessors coming up short Tiger Roll will bid to emulate Red Rum in 1973/74 and win successive Grand Nationals though history is against him with 17 of his predecessors coming up short (AFP Photo/PAUL ELLIS)

London (AFP) - Tiger Roll will bid to succeed where 17 previous Grand National winners in the intervening years have failed and emulate Red Rum (1973/74) in winning the world's greatest steeplechase for a second successive time.

History may suggest the Gordon Elliott-trained star is up against it but punters do not believe that as they pile the money on ahead of the tape going up on the spine-tingling race at 1615 GMT at Aintree racecourse.

Tiger Roll could be the shortest-priced favourite since Red Rum went off at 7/2 in 1975 when he finished second.

A win for the Davy Russell-ridden favourite would strip the bookies of an estimated £200 million.

"He seems to be getting better," Russell told ITV.

"He is carrying more weight this year so it is a big ask.

"But the bigger occasion the better he is and he is a right character," added the 39-year-old Irishman.

Two former Grand National winning jockeys, AP McCoy and Mick Fitzgerald, believe he is an even better horse than last year when he just held off a charging Pleasant Company, who is back for revenge.

Ironically based on sheer weight of numbers Tiger Roll could be denied by another Elliott horse, as the Irish trainer handles 11 of the 40 runners -- a record in itself.

"I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I don't come from a horse background," the combative handler told BBC Sport.

"Everything I have, I've worked very hard for it.

"I've got five or six different owners, they've all paid their entry fee, they're all entitled to have a runner in the race."

- 'Mentally he is in the right place' -

The classiest horse in the race apart from Tiger Roll, whose short price is also due to a startling annihilation of a classy field in the Cross Country Race at the Cheltenham Festival last month, is top weight Anibale Fly.

He comes into this year's edition -- he was third last year in an Irish clean sweep -- on the back of a fine second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, trainer Tony Martin has had to bring in jockey Mark Walsh as a late replacement after Barry Geraghty's hopes of a second win in the race were dashed after he broke a leg in a fall on Friday.

History too could be made if either Lakeview Lad -- trained in Scotland by former stockbroker Nick Alexander -- or Vintage Clouds win as it would give former Blackpool Tower owner Trevor Hemmings a record fourth victory.

Another Scottish runner One For Arthur is bidding to repeat his success of 2017 -- one of a plethora of runners trained by women, in his case Lucinda Russell.

"Mentally he is in the right place, Aintree fences bring the best out of him," said Russell.

The odds are shorter on a woman training the winner this year than of either Lizzie Kelly on Tea For Two -- trained by her mother Jane Williams -- or top Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore on Valseur Lido becoming the first of their sex to win the race.

However, there have been a flood of bets for Kelly's ride, who has been an integral part of her establishing herself as a top jockey.

"I was still at university when I won a bumper on him at Wincanton, all those years ago. He's been part of my career at every stage," said the 25-year-old.

Russell's boyfriend Peter Scudamore won almost every major prize as a jumps jockey but, like fellow greats John Francome and Jonjo O'Neill, the National eluded him.

This is a fate that threatens to befall champion jockey Richard Johnson, who has his 21st try with Rock The Kasbah.

"I am not going to lose sleep if I never win it," said the popular 41-year-old.

"However, to have a picture on the wall of winning the Grand National, you would never get tired of looking at that."