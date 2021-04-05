History of 57th overall pick: 2 Pro Bowlers, 2 Rams selected since 2000

In what’s become a yearly tradition, the Los Angeles Rams will be waiting a little while to make their first pick in the NFL draft. This year, their first selection comes at No. 57 overall, five picks later than their initial pick was in 2020.

They’ll still be able to land a Day 1 starter at this spot, depending on the position they target. They could also trade down and stockpile picks, considering they only have six of them.

With the draft coming up this month, we took a look back at all the players selected 57th overall since 2000, spanning 21 years of drafts. There hasn’t been an overwhelming amount of success at this spot, but there were two Pro Bowlers and two current Rams selected at No. 57.

Players drafted No. 57 overall since 2000

*active 2020: Florida WR Van Jefferson, Rams* 2019: Stanford WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles* 2018: Sam Houston State DT P.J. Hall, Raiders* 2017: Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham, Texans* 2016: Clemson S T.J. Green, Colts* 2015: Wisconsin T Rob Havenstein, Rams* 2014: Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde, 49ers* 2013: South Carolina S D.J. Swearinger, Texans* 2012: Arizona State QB Brock Osweiler, Broncos 2011: Illinois RB Mikel Leshoure, Lions 2010: Alabama DT Terrence Cody, Ravens 2009: Utah DL Paul Kruger, Ravens 2008: Michigan QB Chad Henne, Dolphins* 2007: Notre Dame DL Victor Abiamiri, Eagles 2006: Miami DB Devin Hester, Bears 2005: Clemson DB Justin Miller, Jets 2004: Alabama DL Antwan Odom, Titans 2003: Penn State DL Anthony Adams, 49ers 2002: Kansas State DB Jon McGraw, Jets 2001: Stanford DE Willie Howard, Vikings 2000: Tennessee DB Deon Grant, Panthers

Pro Bowlers

Devin Hester (2006, 2007, 2010, 2014)

Hester never really made it as a wide receiver or defensive back in the NFL, but he was an electrifying return specialist, one who's destined to make the Hall of Fame at some point. He led the NFL in kick return yards twice and punt return yards twice, taking back 19 total kickoffs and punts for touchdowns.

Justin Miller (2006)

Miller was also an outstanding return specialist, though not in the class of Hester. He returned five kickoffs for touchdowns, leading the league in kick return scores twice in his career. He finished averaging 26.1 yards per kickoff return, which is 26th all-time in NFL history.

All-Pros

Devin Hester (2006, 2007, 2010)

Hester is the only player to be selected 57th overall since 2000 and go on to make an All-Pro team. He did so three times in his career, all as a return specialist. He ranks eighth all-time in punt return average (11.7) and has the most non-offensive touchdowns in NFL history with 20.

4-year starters

Deon Grant, 10 years

Rob Havenstein, 6 years

D.J. Swearinger, 5 years

Zach Cunningham, 4 years

Carlos Hyde, 4 years

Paul Kruger, 4 years

Antwan Odom, 4 years

Anthony Adams, 4 years

Positional breakdown

Quarterbacks: 2

Running backs: 2

Wide receivers: 2

Tight ends: 0

Offensive linemen: 1

Defensive linemen: 7

Linebackers: 1

Cornerbacks: 2

Safeties: 4

