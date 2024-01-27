Historically bad Louisville basketball start leads to 28th double-digit loss of Payne era

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield took his frustration out on the basketball, spiking it to himself during a stoppage of play and shouting one of the four-letter words that were flying around the Louisville bench Saturday while the Cardinals floundered against Virginia.

It was one of those games at the KFC Yum! Center — another sign of how far the program has fallen, and how far it still has to go, under second-year head coach Kenny Payne.

A historically awful first half set the stage for U of L’s 28th double-digit loss of Payne’s tenure, 69-52.

U of L (6-14, 1-8 ACC) dug itself into an 11-0 hole less than five minutes into the game and ended up tallying just 13 points during the first half on 4-for-20 shooting. It took 5:45 to score its first point, a Mike James free throw, and 7:14 to get a shot to fall, a fast-break layup from Ty-Laur Johnson.

Per statistician Kelly Dickey, that tied Louisville’s lowest first-half total over the past 85 years. But one doesn’t have to look far to find the last time it happened; the Cards mustered only 13 points during the first half of a 70-38 loss to Texas Tech at the 2022 Maui Invitational.

Prior to that: a 13-point first half during a 52-47 loss at Virginia on Feb. 7, 2015.

The Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3) got whatever they wanted offensively to lead by 28, 41-13, at the break. They became the seventh straight opponent to hang 40 or more on U of L during the first half by shooting 57.1% from the field, making 4 of their 9 3-point attempts and by scoring 14 points off 10 forced turnovers, eight of which were steals.

The 28-point halftime deficit, per Dickey, was the third largest in Louisville history and the largest since it trailed Bradley 44-12 on Dec. 10, 1938.

Virginia’s Ryan Dunn led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 11 rebounds. He and the Cards’ Tre White (10) were the only players to break double digits.

Louisville is hitting the road for its next game, a 9 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at Clemson.

This story will be updated.

