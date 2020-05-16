Which historical units would you want to coach?

In honor of Big Cat’s college football video game barnstorming tour with coach Doug (or Gus) Duggerton, Friday’s PFT Live draft focus on specific NFL units from the past that we’d like to coach.

Offense, defense, special teams. Which units would be the most fun to unleash on a football field?

The selections appear in the attached video. Check them out, and then chime in with your own thoughts.

Along the way, Big Cat made a reference to a different kind of “unit.” I didn’t know what he was talking about at the time. Now I do. And, yes, that man is an absolute unit.

As to the football units, given us a watch and a listen, and then share your views below.

