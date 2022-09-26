This historical stat shows how impressive Dolphins’ win over Bills was

Every week in the NFL, it seems like there’s something that’s being done for the first time. That’s why it’s such an amazing sport that draws viewers each game day.

Any team can do anything in any week.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins had been out-gained by the Buffalo Bills by 285 yards. However, Mike McDaniel’s team still walked away with a 21-19 victory and the top spot in the AFC.

To win a game with that much of a difference in yards is no easy feat. In fact, in the last 16 years, 108 teams were out-gained by at least 275 yards and only two of the found ways to win. The Dolphins did so against the Bills in Week 3, but they also were the other team to win under these conditions.

With Tua Tagovailoa under center, and Brian Flores on the sideline, Miami defeated the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay’s group out-gained Flores’ by 326 yards, but it was the Dolphins who won 28-17.

In the last 16 years, NFL teams are 2-106 when being out-gained by at least 275 yards. The two wins: 2020 Dolphins vs Rams (Tua)

2022 Dolphins vs Bills (Tua) — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 26, 2022

It’s always impressive to win a shootout as Miami did against Baltimore in Week 2. However, the fact that they proved, against Buffalo, that they can win in different ways says a lot about the makeup of their team. They can go through adversity and come out the other side victorious.

There’s still a long way to go in this 2022 campaign, but the Dolphins are impressing a lot of people early on.

