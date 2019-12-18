The historical significance of the Ravens clinching home-field advantage

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Should the Ravens beat the Browns on Sunday, they'll clinch home-field advantage for the first time in franchise history.

But a more historical look shows that the Ravens locking up the first seed in the AFC would play incredibly favorably for the team's Super Bowl chances. At the very least, it's outstanding for their chances to make the AFC Championship Game.

Since the 2010 Super Bowl, the AFC has been won by the conference's top seed seven times. In those seven appearances in the Super Bowl, the AFC's top team has won three championships.

A big reason for that is the extra week of rest that comes into play when it comes to playing the team's next game in the divisional round of the playoffs. Historically speaking, talk of rust is vastly overrated when it compares to having a week off of rest.

"Just the importance of rest, giving the body and mind time to rest, it just frees up a little bit and allows you to go on that run," Orlando Brown Jr. said. "This will be the first time ever in my career that we may have a bye week - like I said, we've got to take care of business - but I've never really experienced it. I just know that giving your time to rest you mind and body will help out a lot."

Only twice this decade has the AFC's top seed not played in the AFC Championship game - in 2013 and 2011.

In the NFC, the results are similar: The NFC's top seed has represented the conference five times in the last 10 years and won the Super Bowl three times. On four occasions, the top seed been eliminated before conference championship weekend.

Since 2010, the Super Bowl champion has been a No. 1 seed six times. Interestingly, a No. 2 seed has only won the Super Bowl once (the Patriots in 2019) this past decade.

In both conferences, the No. 1 seed has won the Super Bowl six of the last 10 years. There has been a top seed represented at the Super Bowl in seven of the last 10 years, including four matchups between top seeds from each conference.

Should the Ravens clinch the ever-important home-field advantage, it would be for the first time in franchise history. It also would mean they don't have to face New England or Kansas City on the road, both incredibly tough places to play at in January.

With an extra week of preparation and rest at stake, and the division locked away, the extra week off is all that the team is thinking about at this point.

"It's just good for our bodies, being able to recover and have a little bit of downtime and take a breath and let our bodies recuperate a little bit," Bradley Bozeman said. "All these games are just body blows. Week in and week out, just have to prepare and get ready."

