The historical significance of the Celtics' 10-game winning streak

The Celtics sit atop the NBA having run off 10 wins in a row after dropping their season opener. It's their longest winning streak since Brad Stevens' crew had a 16-game run two seasons ago.

It's the 29th time a C's team has had a winning streak of 10 games or longer and it bodes well for future success in a season when it happens, including eight of their 17 NBA championship seasons.

Our friends at @BostonSportsInf have crunched the numbers and only once has a C's team with a 10-gamer failed to make the playoffs.

Celtics have a ≥ 10 game winning streak, in a SINGLE season for the 29th time in team history



How did those teams do?



Won Finals - 8

Lost Finals - 4

Lost EC Finals - 6

Lost EC Semis - 2

No playoffs - 1



Note: some years had multiples - only counted as 1 season



details pic.twitter.com/UIp49YJK0e























— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) November 16, 2019

That 1970-71 team, in Tommy Heinsohn's second season as coach and featuring John Havlicek and Dave Cowens, went 44-38 and finished third in the Atlantic Division.

