Historical nugget puts Bengals’ Super Bowl chances in interesting light

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC title game, this time after beating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round to set up a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Conventional wisdom says the Bengals have a good shot at winning that game for a few different reasons. And oddsmakers have already shifted the line to actually favoring the Bengals in the odds department.

But what about an interesting historical slant?

As noted by NFL on CBS on Twitter, the Bengals are one of the handful of teams that have won both a road and home playoff game in consecutive seasons.

The other notable examples all won the Super Bowl in the second season.

There’s a debate worth having about correlation here, of course, but it’s nothing if not interesting to see:

Teams to win both a home and road playoff game in back-to-back seasons 1970-1971 Cowboys*

1971-1972 Dolphins*

1986-1987 Washington*

2021-2022 Bengals *Won Super Bowl in second season pic.twitter.com/4sobTOVC80 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 23, 2023

