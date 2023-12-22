After historic and tumultuous year, Golden Gate coach Nick Bigica resigns after 5 seasons

After five seasons leading the Golden Gate football program, Nick Bigica told the Naples Daily News Friday afternoon that he resigned as the Titans' head coach.

Bigica's final season leading Golden Gate was the best in program history as the Titans won their first district title, its first playoff game, and set the program record for wins in a season with nine. But it was also the most controversial, as a recruiting scandal put a damper on the season in which Bigica was suspended from coaching for six weeks and assistant coach PJ Gibbs was suspended for two weeks.

Golden Gate football head coach Nick Bigica speaks during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Golden Gate High School in Naples, Fla.

Bigica made sure to notify his players before they left for winter break last Friday, describing the last few weeks as tough, especially a private meeting with the seniors from this year's group after he notified the team last week.

"It's been one of the greatest honors of my life coaching at Golden Gate, being the head coach and doing what we've done there," Bigica said. "All I've ever cared about is helping kids become great young men and I think we've done that there in our time."

Despite their coach's suspension midway through the season, his players never wavered, and Bigica described the senior leadership from players John Lee Honorat, Makendy Jean, Claude Bastien, and Johnny Charles as "incredible".

Golden Gate coach Nick Bigica, rallies his team before their game against Lely High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Titan Stadium.

"This class, I've said it all year long even before this all went down, was special," Bigica said. "They were the first class that really spent four hard years with me. They were able to handle anything I threw at them for four years whether it was weight room-wise or football-wise, I'm so proud of them. When this happened and I was still told I could be at practices and help run the team for the most part except games, I wasn't really worried. I knew they could handle it. The leadership on the team was absolutely incredible.

"With them, I didn't have to worry about that. I knew those guys would take care of any problems and that's the biggest thing I'm proud of in all of this. I always wanted to create a program where I could take a step back and just watch, and watch the kids play. I hope it didn't happen like this, but I was very proud watching the games for the simple fact that the plan kind of came to fruition. We raised kids the right way, and they were able to be young men and take charge of themselves. Our coaches and coordinators did an outstanding job. Our kids, they were the ones who did an amazing job. I am so proud of them."

The Golden Gate Titans compete against the Lely Trojans in a district game at Golden Gate High School in Naples on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Golden Gate athletic director Joe Lee Gallegos said the school accepted Bigica's resignation and has posted the job on the Collier County website.

"We are grateful for his commitment to athletics here at Golden Gate High," Gallegos said in a text.

As for what's next for Bigica, he doesn't know just yet what he'll be doing next season. A hiatus could be on the table, or coaching again could be a possibility if the right job opens up at the right time.

Regardless of who takes over at Golden Gate, whether that be a coach currently on staff or an outsider, Bigica hopes they will be as dedicated and committed to the program.

"I want them to find someone who loves the program as much as me," Bigica said. "It's not about the wins and the losses. It's about the kids and the program."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Golden Gate coach Nick Bigica, who was suspended for a recruiting violation, resigns