Historic sweep for MVAA youth softball teams in county league championship games

A drive down Franklin Street in Middletown will soon feature new decorations adorning the Memorial Park softball field backstop.

There will be four banners hanging to commemorate the Middletown Valley Athletic Association’s historic spring in softball, in which it won the top-level Gold brackets at the 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U levels in the Frederick County Girls Softball League. In doing so, the MVAA became the first organization to sweep all four titles since the league started in 1982.

“We put that up on our field for the entire summer for the girls to be able to see,” MVAA softball director Doug Kinsey said. “A lot of people drive by and see it, and to see four-time champions for every age group, that’s an impressive thing to be able to accomplish.”

By the time the MVAA 12U Black team finished off winning a 17-13 barnburner over Carroll Manor on June 7, the record was official. That squad, coached by Christy Benler, won its second straight Gold crown, wrapping up an unbeaten 13-0-1 season.

Kinsey hadn’t realized the potential history his teams were about to make until earlier that Friday. He checked with FCGSL Vice President Melissa Thomas, who confirmed that such a sweep would be a first.

The 15U Black team, coached by Heather Wilhelm, got the winning started by dispatching Glade Valley 19-3 to finish with a 10-2-2 record. That was followed by the 10U Black team, coached by Blase Etzel, beating Araby 13-5 to finish with a 12-3 record.

The final two champions were crowned June 7.

First, the 8U Black team, coached by Laura Flook, completed a perfect 14-0 season by defeating Catoctin 9-8. Then, the 12U Black team finished off the string of victories.

“Anybody can win on any given day, but the fact that both of those teams won that same night and ended our season with four gold championships … was a pretty amazing thing to be able to accomplish,” Kinsey said.

Each of the four age brackets in the FCGSL are split into divisions for the playoffs based on their performance in a 12-game regular season. The top teams play in the Gold brackets, with the remaining in the Silver and Bronze brackets.

MVAA has at least two teams in each age group and fielded nine squads featuring a record 107 players across all levels, Kinsey said.

“I personally, as a director, couldn’t be more proud of the hard work that these girls have put in,” Kinsey said. “I can’t speak well enough of our coaches that step up and volunteer their time to do this.”