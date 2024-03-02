Historic Shinnecock Hills set to host back-to-back U.S. Opens for men and women in 2036

In another first for the U.S. Women’s Open, the USGA has announced that Shinnecock Hills Golf Club will host the championship in 2036. But the good news doesn’t stop there. Shinnecock will become only the second venue to host back-to-back U.S. Open championships as the men and women will compete in consecutive weeks at the illustrious Southampton, New York, club.

Ten years ago, Pinehurst No. 2 became the first venue to host the men and women in back-to-back weeks, and it was a wildly successful campaign for the women, with champion Michelle Wie West drawing in massive television numbers, up 92 percent from the year prior.

Pinehurst will once again host back-to-back championships in 2029.

The U.S. Open trophy as seen at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in the Southampton, N.Y. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Copyright USGA/John Mummert)

One of five founding members clubs of the USGA, Shinnecock’s roots date to 1891. Its nine USGA championships include the second U.S. Amateur and second U.S. Open, both in 1896. Five U.S. Open championships have been held at Shinnecock, with Brooks Koepka winning the latest in 2018.

Shinnecock Hills ranks No. 1 in New York on Golfweek’s Best list of private-access courses in each state, and it is fourth on the list of top classic courses in the U.S.

While the 91st U.S. Women’s Open will be the first contested at Shinnecock, the club does boast the distinction of becoming the first golf club in America to have women members at its founding.

When LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park won the 2013 U.S. Women’s Open down the road at Sebonack Golf Club, which opened in 2006, it naturally raised questions about whether the women would ever get their chance to become part of golf history, a mere 2 ½ miles away.

At long last, the answer is yes.

“Few places can match the historic importance of Shinnecock Hills to golf in the United States,” said USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer in a release. “As an organization, we felt that this iconic venue would be an ideal stage for both our men’s and women’s premier championships. It will offer the perfect opportunity to bring the game’s best to one course and provide fans the chance to watch them compete for a national championship in back-to-back weeks.”

Last year, the U.S. Women’s Open was hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time. The lineup of courses for the women’s championship leading up to 2036 is dreamlike: The Los Angeles Country Club (2032), Chicago Golf Club (2033), Merion Golf Club (2034) and Pebble Beach Golf Links (2035).

But before the women get their chance, Shinnecock will once again host the men in 2026.

“Shinnecock is deeply proud of our founding association with the USGA and our role in setting the course of history for golf in America,” said Brett Pickett, Shinnecock Hills club president. “And we are extremely excited to build on that legacy through this historic, back-to-back presentation of men’s and women’s major championship golf in Southampton in 2036.

“The seventh U.S. Open at Shinnecock will be played 140 years after the first, as we continue to be the only club to have hosted the U.S. Open in three different centuries.”

Here’s a look at the five players who have hoisted the U.S. Open trophy at Shinnecock Hills:

James Foulis, 1896 U.S. Open

Pictured is James Foulis, winner of the 1896 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y. Photo is by George S. Pietzcker Studio, St. Louis, Mo. (George S. Pietzcker/Courtesy USGA Archives)

Raymond Floyd, 1986 U.S. Open

Raymond Floyd celebrates putting the winner at the U.S Open in Shinnecock Hills, NY, USA 1986. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Corey Pavin, 1995 U.S. Open

Corey Pavin victorious on No 18 green after winning tournament during Sunday play at Shinnecock Hills. Southampton, NY 6/18/1995 (Photo by Jacqueline Duvoisin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Retief Goosen, 2004 U.S. Open

Retief Goosen wins the 2004 U. S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, June 20, 2004. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka, 2018 U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with the winners trophy after the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek