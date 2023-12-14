Historic senior class prepares for final home game for South Dakota State football

Dec. 14—BROOKINGS — Friday night's FCS playoff semifinal against the Albany Great Danes will be the final game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for South Dakota State's 18 outgoing seniors.

Every senior class has its final home game, of course, and it's an emotional event regardless of what kind of season or career the group has had. But it goes without saying that this SDSU senior class is unique.

Between the NCAA adding a rule allowing redshirts to play in up to four games, the COVID-19 pandemic granting everyone an extra year of eligibility, and the Jacks making a playoff run each year of their careers, the SDSU seniors have played an unprecedented amount of football.

Wide receiver Jaxon Janke will play his 70th game as a Jackrabbit on Friday. Guard Mason McCormick his 69th. In the Division II days and even into the early years of the Division I era, 44 or 45 games were about as many as someone coming to SDSU could hope to see.

These seniors have been to the playoffs every year of their careers. They've won three Missouri Valley Football Conference titles, been to two national championship games, won one of them, and are a win away from a third trip to Frisco.

They've played in two Big Ten stadiums, hosted ESPN's College Gameday, beat an FBS team and suffered the heartbreak of the Hail Mary loss to their rivals from USD. They experienced the thrill of a 2021 run to the semifinals in which they played in four different time zones in four weeks, only to have it end with the gut-punch of a semifinal loss in front of a sellout crowd in the snowy mountains of Montana.

They've had scouts from every NFL team travel to Brookings to watch them practice, and they've witnessed the advent of the transfer portal and NIL opportunities. They've played on national television multiple times.

They've seen the retirement of legendary coach John Stiegelmeier and the promotion of a young and hungry Jimmy Rogers. They've all seen their position coach move on to greener pastures at some point, only to be replaced by another successful one.

They've held the Dakota Marker trophy since the spring of 2021. Several of them will get an opportunity to play in the NFL.

But first, one last game in front of their fans at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

"I've been trying not to think about it," said Jadon Janke, who will be taking the field for the 66th time as a Jackrabbit on Friday. "At the end of meetings the other day Coach Rogers said 'Let's go punch our ticket to Frisco', and that's when it really hit me.

"It's been a good ride," Janke added. "The amount of football I've played here, the success we've had, I mean, coming in we were all hungry to take this program to another level, but I don't think we ever could've imagined this — going for a second national championship. But we all put in the work to get here. We deserve it."

Rogers agrees. He was the linebackers coach when this class arrived, became their defensive coordinator and is now the man in charge as they try to repeat as FCS champions. He's had a front-row seat to their historic tenure in blue and yellow, and appreciates better than anyone what they've accomplished.

"It's a special group, and it's a special group because of what they've done here, collectively, together, giving their best on a daily basis," Rogers said. "I'm gonna miss 'em as people and miss 'em in the building and the moments you have with them outside of the game. They're surely deserving of everything they've done thus far. It's a group I'll never forget, and I'll try to enjoy the moments right now while we're still together."

Some of the seniors are guys who came back for the extra year afforded to them by COVID-19. Others have their degree and are ready to be done. Running back Isaiah Davis has his COVID year available but is likely to be drafted this spring, so he's indicated this will be his last year at SDSU.

Other seniors, notably linebacker Adam Bock, guard Evan Beerntsen, cornerback Dalys Beanum and kicker/punter Hunter Dustman, among others, plan to return for their extra year of eligibility in 2024.

But for the ones who are finally moving on, Friday figures to be an extremely emotional day, as years of memories wash over them.

"We've talked a lot about all the people we've played with over the years, all the wins, the losses, how much the game has changed during our time," said tight end Zach Heins, who's played in 58 games at SDSU. "We've definitely become really close over the years, especially after the COVID year when we spent all our time together because we weren't allowed to see anyone else. But I don't want to get caught up in thinking about those things (on Friday). You have to keep your emotions in check. I'll definitely be emotional after the game, realizing it's done, but hopefully it'll be a good emotion looking ahead to Frisco. Until then we're focused on taking care of business."

Here are the 18 seniors who will take the field for the last time in Brookings on Friday, as the Jacks go for their 28th win in a row:

Jharett Bloomenrader, OL

This Highmore native has never started a game for the Jackrabbits but dutifully came to work for five seasons, and will walk out of South Dakota State with a degree in agricultural business as a multiple Missouri Valley Football Conference academic excellence honoree.

Originally a tight end, Bloomenrader converted to tackle and appeared in nine games last year and five more this season.

Isaiah Davis, RB

This year's Valley co-offensive player of the year is nothing short of one of the best and most exciting players in Jackrabbit history. Davis burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2020/21 spring season with a breakout performance in the nationally-televised FCS title game, and has only gotten better since.

After two years sharing the ballcarrying duties with Pierre Strong, now a Cleveland Brown, Davis took over as the featured back last year and has rushed for more than 2,800 yards in 17 games with 30 touchdowns and a national championship ring in that time. He's two wins away from another one, and should follow in Strong's footsteps to the NFL in the spring.

Jason Freeman, LB

After a dominating stint at Olivet Nazarene in the NAIA, the undersized Freeman came to SDSU hoping to prove he could contribute at the Division I level and ended up doing far more than that. Originally a rotational guy, he soon blossomed into one of the best defensive players in the Valley. A sure tackler with outstanding coverage skills, Freeman has been as valuable as any single player on the Jacks' defense during their 27-game winning streak.

DyShawn Gales, CB

A quarterback in high school, Gales came to SDSU as a walk-on, and once the coaching staff taught him how to play defense he emerged as a reliable cover corner with the physicality to play the run. One of the team's top academic performers (honor roll every season of his career), Gales is also a two-time All-Valley pick and will draw interest from NFL teams in the spring.

Garret Greenfield, OT

A three-time All-American, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Greenfield is everything a team could want out of a blindside tackle. Huge, physical and smart (five-time honor roll, two-year captain), the Rock Valley, Iowa, native has been a beast whether protecting the quarterback or paving the way for Davis. On the short list of the greatest offensive linemen ever to play for SDSU.

Zach Heins, TE

The 6-7 Heins was a man among boys when winning state championships at Washington High School, and he brought his red zone dominance to SDSU, where he's been a three-time all-conference pick. Heins has played in 58 games as a Jackrabbit, with 16 touchdown catches, and will be an NFL prospect when the season ends.

He also etched his name into Jackrabbit lore with his toughness last January, when he broke his foot the night before the national championship game then toughed it out and played through the injury in helping the Jacks rout NDSU for the title.

Quinton Hicks, DE

With a motor that never stops running, the undersized Hicks has been a big part of the SDSU defensive line rotation for half a decade. He's played in 61 games as a Jackrabbit, with 99 tackles and 13 sacks and a knack for coming up in clutch situations. A freshman All-American in 2019, Hicks has made the honor roll every season of his career.

Jadon & Jaxon Janke, WR

When Cade Johnson declared early for the NFL Draft it left a hole at wide receiver for the Jacks. From Jason Schneider to Jake Wieneke to Johnson, SDSU had long been able to count on a top-flight wide receiver atop their depth chart. But could the Janke twins, partial walk-ons from Madison, really reach that level of production?

They could, and they would.

After making an impact as underclassmen both Jankes just kept working, getting bigger, stronger and faster until eventually they became dominant playmakers — sure-handed receivers who are almost impossible to bring down with one defender as well as enthusiastic and physical blockers in the running game.

Jaxon enters Friday's game with 238 catches for 3,589 yards and 29 touchdowns while Jadon has 159 receptions for 2,594 yards and 28 touchdown catches. Jaxon has played in a whopping 69 games as a Jackrabbit, while Jadon has appeared in 65.

Both have taken turns as the primary target for SDSU quarterbacks, and their ascension has been one of the most impressive in South Dakota football history.

Caden Johnson, DE

An unheralded but important contributor on the SDSU front four, Johnson was the scout team special teams player of the year as a freshman and has played in 56 games as a Rabbit, making 44 career tackles.

He had a fumble recovery in SDSU's memorable win at Colorado State in 2021 and notched a career-high four tackles in this year's win over Montana State. A four-time member of the Valley honor roll, Johnson is also a two-time winner of the Jacks' Winston Wright Servant/Humility Award for community service work.

Mason McCormick, G

One of the most popular and decorated players in SDSU history, the Roosevelt alum has played in 68 games over six seasons, four of which he spent as a full-time starter. He's a three-year captain, four-time All-American, four-time all-conference pick and a five-time honor roll member.

Known for ferocious play on the field and his good nature off of it, McCormick will join Greenfield and Davis in the East-West Shrine Bowl and be on the radar of NFL teams come draft day.

Michael Morgan, TE

Teammates have called Morgan 'The Swiss Army Knife' because of his versatility, but the tight end/fullback hasn't had many opportunities to showcase his talents only because there are so many other offensive weapons on the roster. But his unselfishness and blocking ability has made him one of the team's most respected players.

An all-conference pick for the first time in his career this season, Morgan has 21 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns in his career, the most memorable being his 44-yarder in last year's national championship game.

John O'Brian, OT

A transfer from Bowling Green, O'Brian stepped in and delivered at right tackle last year, allowing Greenfield to move to the left side. In 28 straight starts O'Brian has used his size to wall off pass rushers while also showing the speed and athleticism to get downfield as a punishing lead blocker.

Isaiah Stalbird, LB

A former special teamer at Nebraska, Stalbird transferred to SDSU and it would be hard to imagine the move working out better. Stalbird came to SDSU to play safety but eventually settled in as their Sam linebacker and/or nickelback, a role he's filled efficiently as a hard-hitting tackler and capable cover man.

With 226 tackles across 50 games he's yet another transfer success story for the Jacks, earning all-conference recognition this year while providing a steadying veteran presence.

Cade Terveer, DE

Another under-recruited success story, Terveer came to SDSU from Brandon and carved out a niche as a situational pass rusher with a knack for stepping up in the playoffs. By the end of his career, though, he'd become one of the league's top defensive ends. A first-team all-conference pick this year, Terveer has 15.5 sacks (including a team-high six this year), three interceptions and 64 tackles in his career.

Ryan Van Marel, DT

Quietly one of the Jacks' most consistent players over his career, Van Marel was scout team defensive player of the year as a redshirt and steadily worked his way up to a starting role and eventually all-conference honors.

A four-time honor roll selection, Van Marel has started every game the last two years and enters Friday having made 58 tackles across 53 games, with five sacks and four blocked kicks. He may not always make a big imprint on the stat sheet, but if the Jacks had one of their typical games holding their opponent to 200-something yards and barely more than 10 points, Van Marel was undoubtedly a big part of it.

Brian Williams, DT

A Division II All-American at Valdosta State, Williams joined the Jacks in 2022 and had his production limited by injury. This year he's appeared in all 13 games and been an important part of their deep rotation on the defensive line. Williams has 11 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery, serving as another interior wrecking ball who opens up playmaking opportunities for others.

Saiveon Williamson, LB

Few Jackrabbits have made as big an impact without ever being a full-time starter than Williamson, who's always the guy ready to step in when a starter goes down. After injuries wiped out his 2021 season Williamson stepped up after the injury to Adam Bock last year, playing in all 15 games and making three starts to record 37 tackles.

This year he's again been thrust into the starting lineup multiple times with Bock dealing with another injury, and the defense didn't miss much of a beat when Williamson stepped in. He has 56 tackles and two forced fumble, reaching double digit tackles against both Montana State and Illinois State.