A historic rushing performance in this week's 10 Eagles stats

A blowout win? A ton of rushing yards? The way the Eagles beat the Lions Sunday opened up a lot of new statistical avenues for us. Who knows how many more chances we'll get to write about rushing records and huge margins of victory?

We've got it all covered in this week's Roob's Eagles Stats:

HISTORIC RUSHING PERFORMANCE: With Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each rushing for two touchdowns, Sunday's game was the Eagles' first with two players rushing for multiple touchdowns in 41 years. Last time it happened was Sept. 14, 1980, when Wilbert Montgomery and Leroy Harris each had two in a 42-7 win over the Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minn. It was also the first time the Eagles had four rushing TDs in a game since a 55-11 win over the Bears at the Linc in 2013 and the first time on the road since that 1980 game against the Vikings.

MOST FIRST DOWNS EVER: The NFL has only tracked rushing and passing first downs since 1991, but the Eagles' 19 rushing touchdowns Sunday are the most by any Eagles team during that 31-year period. The Eagles' disparity between rushing first downs (13) and passing first downs (6) was also the largest on record. There have been only two other games since 1991 where a team had 19 or more rushing first downs and 6 or fewer passing first downs. One was the Raiders' 24-0 win over the Chiefs in 2002 and the other was the Ravens' 38-3 win over the Bengals on the last day of last season.

GOOD WAY TO START AND FINISH: The Eagles have scored in the first quarter and the fourth quarter of all eight games this year. This is the first time in franchise history they've scored in the first quarter of their first eight games, and they're the only NFL team that's done that. This is the fifth time they've scored in the fourth quarter in their first eight games, and they're one of five NFL teams that's done that. The Eagles are only the ninth team in history to score in the first and fourth quarter of each of their first eight games.

CHASING AN NFL RECORD: Jared Goff wasn't exactly effective Sunday, but he did complete 73 percent of his passes, becoming the sixth quarterback to complete at least 73 percent of his passes against the Eagles this year. No other team in NFL history has allowed six QBs to complete 73 percent of their passes through eight games. The record for a full season is eight, set by four teams. Overall, opposing QBs have completed 74.3 percent of their passes against the Eagles. The highest ever allowed in a full season is 72.7 percent against the 2016 Lions.

SHOUTOUTS TO CASEY MATTHEWS AND BRIAN ROLLE: Milton Williams and Tarron Jackson each recorded their first career sack Sunday. Last time two Eagles rookies got their first sack in the same game was Dec. 11, 2011 -- linebackers Casey Matthews and Brian Rolle each sacked Matt Moore in a win over the Dolphins in Miami. That was Rolle's only career sack. Matthews finished with 2½.

TYING A FRANCHISE RECORD: With 21 points in the third quarter, the Eagles tied a franchise record for points in a third quarter. It was their 11th third quarter with at least 21 points. Last time they scored 21 in the third quarter was in a 34-3 win over the Steelers at the Linc in 2016. Last time they scored 21 third-quarter points on the road was the historic 49-20 win over the Raiders at O.co Coliseum in 2013, when Nick Foles tied an NFL record with seven touchdown passes.

WHO REALLY CALLED THE PLAYS? The Lions game was the first in 21 years in which the Eagles had 230 or more rushing yards and 120 or fewer passing yards. The only other time it happened in the last 40 years was the 2000 opener, the Pickle juice game, 41-14 win in Dallas. Duce Staley was involved in both.

FIRST TIME SINCE DUCE, DONOVAN AND B-DUB: Scott, Howard and Jalen Hurts each rushed for 50 or more yards with a 4.8 average or higher. It was the first time in 18 years the Eagles had three players in the same game rush for 50 yards with at least a 4.8 average. In a 2003 win over the Saints at the Linc, Staley, Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook did it.

FINALLY A BLOWOUT: The Eagles' 38-point margin of victory over the Lions ties the 10th-largest in franchise history and 5th-largest on the road, with three of the four larger road wins coming between 1945 and 1953. The only larger road margin of victory in the last 68 years was a 42-point win (52-10) over the Cards at Busch Stadium in 1981. It was the Lions' 6th-worst home loss ever and 3rd-worst in the last 60 years.

JALEN HURTS STAT OF THE WEEK: Jalen Hurts has rushed for 30 or more yards in all 12 of his starts. He's the only quarterback ever to rush for 30 or more yards in his first 12 starts. Lamar Jackson did it 11 times and Randall Cunningham and Tim Tebow 10 times apiece.

