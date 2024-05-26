Historic race continues in Danville

May 26—DANVILLE — Nearly 140 runners laced up for the Memorial T-Rail five-mile run in Danville Saturday morning.

Race Director Robin Adams said she was really pleased with the turnout for the 44th annual event and was grateful to see the sun shining.

Danville Area freshmen Odin Ryer and Janie Cotner were in the race to win, they said while warming up in Danville's Memorial Park.

Ryer said she was motivated by the first-place prize — a $100 gift card to Elite Feet.

The two, who run for the district, were participating in the race with three Danville Area Middle Schoolers, they said.

The male and female first-place winners were Peyton Riley and Julie Hartenbach. Ryer and Cotner were the first and second-place female finishers in their age group.

All proceeds from Saturday's race will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center, a five-acre safe haven for horses, barnyard animals, dogs and cats.

SPCA volunteer Karen Blackledge said the center has been full of dogs, cats and kittens for the past two years and appreciates the community support.

Formerly known as the Danville Marathon, the event brings hundreds of runners together each Memorial Day weekend. The Memorial T-Rail Run is one of the longest-running races in the area, according to a press release.

The race was established in 1978 and is currently directed by George and Robin Adams, a father/daughter duo who share a love for running, especially in Danville.