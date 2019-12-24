With a chance to take a five-game win streak into the holiday, the Trail Blazers Monday night dropped a big lump of dubious history into their fans' Christmas stocking.

And it was just about the only target they hit all evening.

Portland made only 4 of its 29 three-point shots (13.8 percent) while the New Orleans Pelicans drilled 15 of 35 to beat the Blazers 102-94, outscoring the home team by 33 points from beyond the arc. It tied the lowest three-point shooting percentage on that many attempts in franchise history. And the Trail Blazers' most reliable shooters were the ones most responsible, as CJ McCollum went 2-10 from long range and Damian Lillard went 0-10, the worst three-point shooting game of his career.

It was a crazy night. The Pelicans, who had lost 14 of their previous 15 games, were able to post a comfortable, eight-point win even though they shot only 40.9 percent from the field.

Over the previous four games, Portland had made 39 percent of its threes so this may have been a radical regression to the mean for a team shooting 36.6 percent from three overall, prior to this game.

Whatever, stuff happened. Or didn't happen, whichever way you prefer to state it.

"The obvious thing was the three-point shooting," Coach Terry Stotts said. "It was the difference. They shot extremely well and we didn't."

Lillard, who still managed 18 points and seven assists, said, "I thought we had some pretty good looks. The ball just didn't go in. It's not the first time or the last time."

McCollum had 20 points and Carmelo Anthony led the Blazers with 23, along with nine rebounds. Hassan Whiteside continued his streak of double-doubles with 11 points and 16 rebounds, along with four blocked shots.

Ahead are games on the road at Utah and at home vs. the Lakers so any hopes of the 14-17 Trail Blazers getting to the .500 mark soon are likely going to have to wait.

Historic poor shooting means not-so-Merry Christmas for Trail Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest