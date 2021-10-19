Dallas Cowboys’ Kellen Moore’s stock rises after historic performance vs. Bill Belichick

Kellen Moore has heard it before.

Talk of the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator being a leading candidate for a head coaching job has been building for more than a year. And as the offense continues to dominate opponents this season, the talk has intensified.

Especially after Moore’s offense just put up 567 yards in Sunday’s 35-29 overtime win against the Patriots in New England. It’s the most yards Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick — regarded by most as one of the best defensive coaches in NFL history — has allowed in a his 27 years as a head coach. Dak Prescott’s 445 passing yards in the game are also the most ever by a Belichick defense.

Moore deflected the credit when he was reminded of the record yardage against Belichick.

The #DallasCowboys 567 yards today are the most yards Bill Belichick has allowed as a head coach in his 27-year career.#KellenMoore pic.twitter.com/ttLRHUyOns — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) October 18, 2021

“I would say it’s a credit to our guys’ resiliency. There [were] a lot of adverse situations in that particular game and it was really awesome to watch in reflection when you watch the film how many times we end up in first-and-20, and the next play we get 20 yards and we’re in a first down,” said Moore, whose offense is No. 1 in the NFL in both yards (461) and points per game (34.2). And [then] we get another penalty or maybe a negative play, then bounce right back and handle it. Our guys just kept going. I thought it was awesome to see. Our guys handled it really well.”

Story continues

CBS commentator and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who Moore used to back up, echoed the sentiments of many during Sunday’s broadcast when he suggested Moore would be a head coach soon.

Moore laughed it off.

“Oh, Tony. I love Tony,” Moore said. “I have no thoughts to that. That’s a long ways away.”

But is it really? If a job comes open after the season — and there’s always a few, it seems — Moore would figure to be atop a short list of top candidates. Moore has interviewed for head jobs before, including with the Eagles in January.

Romo needs to chill out on hyping up Kellen Moore ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) October 17, 2021

Moore tries to ignore the flattering speculation by staying on the focus at hand.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into each week and after that work’s done I kind of want to go see my wife and kids,” he said. “That’s about all the time I have.”