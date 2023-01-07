A historic night for the Hornets. What we learned in Charlotte’s huge win in Milwaukee

Facing another excursion that will keep them living out of suitcases for most of the next week, Steve Clifford had a message for the Charlotte Hornets leading into matchup with Milwaukee.

“What we talked about was these four games — obviously tonight’s a very difficult opponent — but just not giving as many possessions away,” the coach said. “We’re like any team in this league. We’re capable of a good game on any night.”

Friday was that night.

The Hornets had it rolling against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, setting a bunch of eye-popping records against one of the league’s best teams and a championship contender. In a 138-109 dismantling of Milwaukee, the Hornets tied the NBA record for most points in a first quarter and shattered franchise marks for points in a first quarter and a first half.

It was as dominant as the Hornets (11-29) have been all season, an effort that looked nothing like a team that had dropped 15 of their previous 19 games. Buoyed by a sizzling start that included a 51-point first quarter, which tied the mark set by Golden State in 2019, and an 84-point outburst in the opening half that established a new franchise record, the Hornets enjoyed a laugher for once.

“It’s super encouraging because it shows that we can play with anybody in this league,” PJ Washington said. “But our biggest thing is we’ve got to play 48 minutes like coach has been preaching all year and just stick with it. This is our best game of the year, so just trying to build on it.”

After setting new season-best marks with 33 field goals and 14 3-pointers in the first half, that might not be the easiest of chores. But a victory over Milwaukee is a potential stepping stone for the Hornets, who’ve struggled to find an identity amidst all of the injuries.

“Just waking up and knowing these guys are in the NBA like us and any game is possible for us ...” Terry Rozier said. “We know how talented our team is. We came in this morning, and we came on this trip actually, saying we are not going to worry about the record. We are going to go in and play hard, try to change this thing around the best way we can. And I think we showed that tonight.”

Here are some key takeaways from the Hornets’ victory that snapped a three-game-losing streak.

About that rare hot start

Getting off on solid footing has been an issue for the Hornets, and a rarity. But by eliminating that sticky problem against the Bucks (25-14) and playing loose, they settled in quickly and were extremely efficient from the opening tip.

That start was also fueled by scrappy play in the paint, good concentration and solid defense. They had five offensive rebounds, which helped spark seven made first quarter 3-pointers.

Defensively, they weren’t perfect, yielding their share of open 3-pointers to Milwaukee. They had more purpose than recently, though, and even LaMelo Ball got into the mix on a drive by Giannis Antetokounmpo, bottling him up without fouling and nearly creating a turnover.

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball drives past Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Hornets didn’t commit their first miscue until Rozier lost the ball off his leg dribbling to the basket with 2:55 left in the first quarter. Rozier was on fire in the first half, racking up 25 points on the strength of five 3-pointers, marking the fourth time in his career he’s amassed that many points and knocked down at least five shots beyond the arc in the first half.

Rozier exited with 39 points late in the fourth quarter not long after landing hard during a drive in the lane when he got tangled up with Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

“All the credit goes to my coaches and teammates, just for always believing in me and letting me be myself night-in, night-out,” Rozier said. “My job is easy.

“But I’m all right. I’ll be all right after the fall. I’m a little banged up right now, but it’s all good.”

LaMelo is ballin’

Chalk up yet another 20-plus point effort for Ball and another extension of the second-longest streak in franchise history. He’s now posted at least 20 points and two made 3-pointers in his past 14 outings.

Ball poured in 24 against the Bucks, and the 14 game streak represents the lengthiest stretch in team history. Since he’s returned from injury, he leads the league in 3-point makes, according to Statmuse.

“He’s just being himself,” Rozier said. “Everybody knows Melo is a special player and he’s definitely doing a good job of leading us and looking for his shot, too. He’s light’s out right now and all the work he’s put in, he’s been great for us.”

One thing from Ball’s stat line in their victory over the Bucks stuck out in particular.

“Yeah, 12 assists, no turnovers,” Clifford said. “That’s not easy to do, especially with a team like this that protects the paint. I mean, look he’s come back here and it’s only took him a few games and he’s at a super high level.

“He puts a ton of pressure on the defense and hopefully we can go to Indiana and build on this.”