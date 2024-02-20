Historic: Midgets clinch first-ever WDA hockey title

Feb. 19—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets triumphed at the West Region Championship, showcasing tenacity and unwavering determination throughout the tournament from Feb. 15th to Feb. 17th. Despite entering as underdogs, they emerged as champions for the first time in program history.

Senior Kaeden Kreig claimed the title of West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, adding to the team's glory.

The No. 4 seeded Dickinson Midgets clashed with the No. 3 Minot in the West Region Tournament championship, marking a battle of the underdogs. Overcoming the challenge of defeating the No. 1 seeded Bismarck Century in the semi-finals, they propelled themselves to the finale with significant momentum from the 7-5 slugfest against the Patriots.

Dickinson initiated the West Region tournament with a stellar performance, blanking Mandan 4-0. Scoring in each period, they sealed the victory with two goals in the final period. Goaltender Bryce Kadrmas preserved a clean sheet with 23 saves.

In the semifinals, they confronted the formidable Century team, expecting their toughest challenge. Despite a significant goal differential of 3-19 in the regular season series, Dickinson persevered in the semifinals. The last encounter between these two teams in the West Region semifinals, during the 2019-2020 season, ended in an 11-1 defeat for Dickinson.

Although the Patriots initiated the scoring in the first period, the Midgets responded with two goals from Shayden Jackson-Zietz in the final six minutes. Utilizing a power play opportunity, Tanner Roers dispatched the puck into the net in the 13th minute of the first period. Krieg netted a brace in the second period, with assistance from Kaden Dvorak and Logan Gross, who orchestrated three of the goals with smart offense.

Century managed to secure two goals in the second period, both by Andrew Bruhakken, one during a power play and the other at even strength. Despite the Patriots' attempts to regain dominance with two additional goals in the third period and Bruhakken completing a hat trick, the Midgets persisted, maintaining their first-period lead. Kylar Blotske initiated the first goal of the final period, and Dvorak sealed the deal in the last 30 seconds.

Kadrmas played a pivotal role in the victory, thwarting 33 of the 38 shots on goal. His stellar performance persisted in the championship match, repelling an incredible 42 shots on target against the Magicians.

The championship match featured a showdown against Minot, who advanced to the finale with significant success, triumphing over No. 2 Bismarck Legacy in the semifinals with a 2-1 result. Despite their previous inability to defeat the Magicians since the 2021-22 season, the Midgets were determined to break the streak. Jackson-Zietz clinched the game-winning goal in the second period, while Krieg initiated the scoring in the first period, within the first four minutes.

Minot's lone goal occurred during a power play, and they had an opportunity for another power play goal in the final 30 seconds. However, Dickinson's tremendous defense preserved their lead, securing them the historic region crown.

The Midgets are set to encounter Fargo South in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. MST.