Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel

Ukrainian fencer Dariia Myroniuk. Photo: Dariia Myroniuk on Facebook

Ukrainian fencer Dariia Myroniuk has won a silver medal in foil at the European Championship in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the quarterfinals, Dariia defeated another Ukrainian Alina Poloziuk (15:13), and in the semifinal, she confidently defeated the current champion of the European Games 2023, Yuliia Valchyk-Klimashyk (15:11).

In the decisive match, Myroniuk had the advantage (10:6), but due to a lack of experience, she lost to Italian Arianna Errigo with a score of 10:15.

This is already the second medal of the European Championship in the history of Ukrainian women's foil. Previously, only Olha Leleiko managed to become the continental champion by winning a bronze medal in 2007.

At the beginning of May, Ukrainian female foil fencers won a historic bronze at the World Cup in Hong Kong.

