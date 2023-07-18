Historic harness races canceled at Lewis County Fair track

Jul. 17—LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Fair, in its 202nd year, exists because of horse racing, but for the second year in a row, the iconic harness racing event has been canceled by the state organization that oversees the Sire Stake races.

The Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund is a public benefit corporation created in 1965 that promotes the breeding of standardbred horses used for harness racing, administers the harness races at the county and state fair levels known as the Sire Stakes races and ensures there is at least a $2,000 purse for winners of the events, according to the organization's website.

Each of the 2- and 3-year-old horses that race in the Sire Stakes must have been sired by a horse born or residing in the state.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Long before this organization took over from the New York-Vermont Colt States in 2010, the desire of horse owners to prove their mount was the fastest led to the building of the track which led to the building of the grandstand so people could watch the races and an entire county fair in 1820 along with it, excepting about 15 years in the 1970s and '80s when harness racing was paused.

"I would absolutely say that the track was built for horses to race on 200 years ago," said Lewis County Agricultural Society President Matthew O'Connor. "They didn't build it for tractor pulls."

There had been no problems with the track until last year when O'Connor said a drainage issued caused "a spot about 3 feet wide across the track that was soft and it made a horse stumble and bucked the rider off. We could have fixed it but they (the Fund) chose to cancel the races at that time."

In May when the track-side front wall of the grandstand was being replaced, feedback from the Fund led O'Connor to believe everything was going well. He said there was no mention of changing standards for harness racing tracks at county fairs or recommendations for changes in other areas of the track.

Advertisement

An inspection by a Fund representative on Saturday, however, resulted in Fund Director Ralph T. Scunziano — appointed in December — contacting O'Connor to cancel the event on Sunday.

"We were dialed in. We were preparing for a horse race and then this guy calls up and says, 'Nope, we're not doing it,'" O'Connor said. "I thought when they came back to inspect again that they were just looking at those two areas — the back fill against the new wall ... and the area where there was an issue with drainage last year, but they wanted to walk all the way around the track and make suggestions to do multiple items. It's just stuff that we couldn't do in a couple of days before the fair."

His impression is that the Fund may be trying to "upgrade their track standards" but was disappointed that Scunziano waited until it was too late to meet those standards.

O'Connor wonders if "they are trying to knock out the little guys."

Advertisement

Scunziano did not respond to an interview request made through Fund representatives.

Nineteen counties including St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties in the north country, have Sire Stakes race dates slated for their county fairs.

By population, Lewis County is the smallest of the counties that still host harness races followed by Schoharie and Essex counties.

"Obviously we're the little guys and we can't compete with those larger venues but we weren't looking to compete with them. We were just looking to hold on to our horse races," O'Connor said.

Some of the changes requested by the inspector included widening the track in some areas, shaving the shoulder in others and creating a "soft cushion" along the perimeter of the track for drivers to run in.

Advertisement

O'Connor said he has requested a full list of everything the Fund would like changed about the track in order for harness races to return and once that is received, the fair board will be able to look at the costs and what they can feasibly achieve.

He is concerned that sum total of the changes will run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars but even if it does, that may not mean the end of a long tradition.

According to the Fund's web page, "the Fund provides assistance to county agricultural societies to maintain and repair racing facilities."

Perhaps the maintenance and repairs the Fund recommends to keep the horses and drivers safe will trigger their assistance or a track that leads to it.