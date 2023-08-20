'This is a historic game.' Faith Christian plays school's first high school football game

LAFAYETTE — It started with a simple meeting to garner whether or not there was enough interest.

By July 31, the Faith Christian Eagles football team was taking part in its first official practice, much quicker than athletic director Josh Hill could've ever anticipated.

And on Saturday night, Faith Christian was playing under the lights at Scheumann Stadium.

It was eight-man football, but with the very small sample size thus far, could evolve into full on 11-man football sooner rather than later.

"It was a really busy spring trying to get the numbers together," Hill said. "Then it all came together really fast."

The Waldron Mohawks beat Faith Christian 44-22 on Saturday night, but the victory came in the fact that Faith Christian built a football program from a list of names to a fully-padded roster of 23 players competing in the school's first official football game in about three months.

"Even though it stinks losing, I am so grateful to be here at this point," said senior quarterback and linebacker Isaac Neyhart. "A few years ago when I came to high school, I had no idea if I was going to play football.

"I always wanted to, and this just means the world to our school as you can tell with our fans, even cheering win or lose. This is a historic game and I'm happy we could do it."

Neyhart's strip sack of Waldron quarterback Walker Dodson set up his 1-yard touchdown run with 4:09 to go in the third quarter. Neyhart then completed the two-point conversion pass that tied the scored at 22.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles simply ran out of gas, but it was a valiant effort in the first of six scheduled games in Faith's inaugural season.

Faith Christian Isaac Neyhart makes his way onto the field during the football game against Waldron, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Lafayette Jeff High School in Lafayette, Ind. Waldron won 44-22.

Three weeks ago, we basically go into practice going into this and you can tell there was a lot of motivation on their part to play hard," said Jesse Shale, a coach experienced in both 11-man and six-man football tabbed to coach Faith Christian's 8-man squad. "It was a matter on our part just to get them prepared to last a whole game.

"You get a couple touchdowns and the question crosses your mind, as we going to be able to pull together and get back in this. That's exactly what happened. A couple balls bounce the wrong way and we just ran out of steam there at the end. You get frustrated but we were able to show things you don't expect a first-year program to do. It doesn't taste good to lose, but it'll give us enough motivation for our next opponent."

Before the scoreboard shut off Saturday night, the program had several firsts.

The first Faith Christian football player onto the field, senior lineman Noah Hill, who had the honor of bursting through the tearaway Faith Christian logo with his teammates all following behind.

The first tackle by sophomore linebacker Jackson McQueen. The first tackle for loss on the game's second play courtesy of freshman Colin Smith. The first first down by sophomore Kenye Allen, who also scored the program's first two touchdowns before exiting the game with a shoulder injury.

The first catch, a 33-yard gain from Neyhart to senior classmate Elijah Kilmer.

Three months ago, all of this was a pipe dream.

Faith Christian Kenye Allen (70) breaks the tackle of Waldron Tad Crosby (11) during the football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Lafayette Jeff High School in Lafayette, Ind. Waldron won 44-22.

"It was a whirlwind," Shale said. "Especially starting from scratch with the program and all the details that have to go into it administratively. And on top of that, to find guys where some of them have experience, but most don't and we don't have time to do everything, so it's how can we put the basics in and get them ready to put a product out that they're going to be in a place to be successful."

Game one is in the books.

Considering where this program was last spring — nonexistent — to being tied in the fourth quarter of an actual football game, it was a resounding success.

"They've worked their butts off, sweat and tears at practices, and never really even played football," Neyhart said. "I am looking forward to where this can go and just paving the way for the new generation to have football at our school."

