Clean sweep as Britons go 7-0 in US Open’s first round

A historic day for British tennis found six players joining Lily Miyazaki in the second round of the US Open.

The last time so many Britons progressed in New York was all the way back in 1977, when Virginia Wade reached the quarter-finals.

But what made this collective achievement even more special is that all seven first-round victories have come in straight sets. That means 18 sets played to date and 18 sets won.

Plus, the lopsided scheduling – which saw one player start her campaign on Monday, while the remaining six got under way on Tuesday – meant that this second day delivered a rare bonanza.

“Numbers of wins in a day” is not a statistic that appears in many files. But there are people who have been following British tennis for decades who say they’ve never seen anything like it.

Admittedly, the draws were kind to the four men and three women who set out on this journey. Only Jodie Burrage – who brought up the rear by defeating world No38 Anna Blinkova on Tuesday evening – was ranked significantly lower than her opponent.

Nevertheless, there were some tricky opponents out there – notably the mercurial Frenchman Corentin Moutet, who came closest to derailing this perfect British sequence when he served for the second set against Andy Murray.

There is clearly a fine collegiate spirit among the British contingent in New York – which also comprises Katie Boulter, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie. And yet, while the vibes around the camp might be buzzing, the players are not always completely aware of each other’s progress.

“It’s too hard to keep an eye on everyone,” said Evans, who overcame Daniel Elahi Galan by a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 score line.

“I saw Jack in there [the main interview room] and I saw Trotters [James Trotman, his coach]. I had to ask ‘Did he win?’ I gathered that Andy won. But, yeah, it’s not that I don’t care. It’s that you’re preparing for your match. If you start getting invested into another match, you’re wasting energy. But that’s an amazing day, to be honest. I’ve never heard of that ever.”

At this stage of his press conference, Evans was still unaware of the 18-0 sets statistic. When he was informed, he looked as surprised as a man who had just seen Fred Perry dancing out of the locker-room. “Really?” he said. “F---ing hell.”

A little earlier in the afternoon, Draper had zipped through his own match against the diminutive Radu Albot in just 123 minutes, making light of the damaged serving shoulder that afflicted him in the build-up to this

“Definitely having other Brits do well in the draw is amazing for British tennis,” Draper said.

“We can all push each other to be better. Seeing other players do well that I’m training with on a daily basis makes me really happy because I see what they’re going through, their journey. I wish them all the best and hopefully we can all support each other moving forward in big tournaments like this.

“I’ve always got on well with Cam, Andy, Dan,” Draper added.

“They all give me a bit of gyp here and there. I don’t speak to them loads because everyone is in their own zone. But no doubt those guys have been incredible role models for me and good support. When I’m around, they make me feel comfortable, especially on the tour, because you’re in the locker rooms and you don’t know many people. As a young guy, feeling welcome is obviously quite nice.”

As for Burrage, who brought home the anchor leg of this unofficial relay, she told reporters that “I felt a little pressure going on the court after all the Brits winning today. I wish I hadn’t known that going on, but who knows, maybe it helped me. It puts you in a better mood when other people are winning. It makes you believe that you can do it a little bit more, as well.”

