The historic context of Lamar Jackson's 2019 fantasy football season

The Ravens are the hottest team in football heading into Week 12 as a result of the play of their dynamic second-year quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Coming into the 2019 season, there was offseason speculation that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had reinvented his offense around Jackson and that it would be something unlike the NFL had seen in some time.

In Week 1 against the Dolphins, Jackson and the Ravens picked apart Brian Flores' unit. Jackson finished with 5 passing touchdowns, completing 17-of his 20 passes for 324 yards (33.6 PTS). On the ground, however, Jackson was non-existent, rushing for just six yards on three attempts.

In Week 2 he flipped the script in the home-opener against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Jackson finished with just 2 touchdowns, completing just 24-of-37 passes for 272 yards (30.9 PTS). This time, he was everywhere. Jackson accrued 120 rushing yards on 16 attempts to help the Ravens secure the 23-17 victory.

In Week 3 the Ravens faced their first real test of 2019, traveling to Kansas City for a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Jackson struggled vertically in the contest, completing 22-of-43 passes for 267 yards, but excelled on the ground, rushing 8 times for 46 yards and a score (21.3 PTS). The Ravens were unable to keep their undefeated season going, falling 33-28 to the Chiefs.

In Week 4 Jackson and the Ravens disappointed yet again, falling at home to the Browns in a 40-25 loss. Jackson completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns but also threw his first two interceptions of the year (24.5 PTS).

In Week 5, Jackson struggled on the road in Pittsburgh. The former Heisman Trophy winner completed 19 of 28 passes for a touchdown, but yet again played recklessly, and was picked off on three separate occasions (11.4 PTS).

In Week 6 the Ravens hosted the winless Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens grabbed the narrow victory, winning 23-17. Jackson completed 21 passes for 33 yards but racked up 152 yards on the ground as well as a score on 19 attempts (30.6 PTS).

The Ravens then traveled to Seattle in Week 7 for a matchup with Russell Wilson, and Jackson couldn't get going through the air, only completing 9-of-20 passes for 143 yards, but yet again remained a factor on the ground, rushing 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in a surprising 30-16 victory (23.3 PTS).

In Week 9, the Ravens hosted the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday Night Football. Jackson was electric, and Bill Belichick couldn't do a thing. Jackson completed 17-of-23 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for 61 yards on the ground and two scores as the Ravens put an end to the Patriots perfect season, handing them their first defeat (28.6 PTS).

In Week 10 against the Bengals, Jackson posted 288 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns (33.4 PTS) and in Week 11 at home against the Texans, Jackson outdueled Deshaun Watson in a commanding win, posting 308 all-purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns (33.5 PTS).

Jackson's numbers aren't just impressive. They are flawless.

Jackson is currently the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy football, and he doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Through 10 games, Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,258 Passing Yards, 19 Passing TDs, 5 INT, 788 Rushing Yards, 6 Rushing TDs, for a grand total of 271.1 PTS.

To put that into perspective, last year through his first ten games, Patrick Mahomes was sitting at 263.8 PTS.

The top five greatest fantasy seasons for a quarterback are as follows:

1. Patrick Mahomes-Chiefs (2018): 5,097 Passing Yards, 50 Passing TDs 12 INT, 272 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs: 417.1 PTS

2. Peyton Manning-Broncos (2013): 5,477 Passing Yards, 55 Passing TDs, 10 INT, 32 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TD, 410 PTS

3. Aaron Rodgers-Packers (2011): 4,643 Passing Yards, 45 Passing TDs, 6 INT, 257 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 397.4 PTS

4. Drew Brees-Saints (2011): 5,476 Passing Yards, 46 Passing TDs, 14 INT, 86 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 391.6 PTS

5. Tom Brady-Patriots (2007): 4,806 Passing Yards, 50 Passing TD, 8 INT, 98 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 390 PTS

One of the most common players Jackson is compared to is Michael Vick, so let's take a look at his most successful fantasy football season, that took place during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles through his numbers in the first ten games:

Michael Vick (through first 10 games of 2010): 2,513 Passing Yards, 17 Passing TD, 4 INT, 483 Rushing Yards, 7 Rushing TD, 252.8 PTS.

Lamar Jackson (through 10 games of 2019): 2,258 Passing Yards, 19 Passing TDs, 5 INT, 788 Rushing Yards, 6 Rushing TDs, 271.1 PTS.

Baltimore has put the league on notice after taking down three heavyweights thus far with wins over Seattle, New England, and Houston.

Jackson, however, is just getting started. With 271.1 PTS thus far and six games to go, Jackson is on pace to score an additional 162.7 PTS by the end of the regular season, a whopping total of 433.8 PTS, putting him No. 1 all-time, for the highest-scoring fantasy season ever by a quarterback.

