Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano to be introduced as newest member of San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego FC is ready to welcome Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano to its new Major League Soccer franchise.

On Thursday, the soccer club is first holding an introductory press conference for Lozano at Snapdragon Stadium. That event begins at 10 a.m.

Then at 7 p.m., it will be “ChuckyMania” time at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park for the official public presentation of Lozano. Fans will have an opportunity to hear and even meet Lozano.

Also during ChuckyMania, LUNAY, a world-renowned reggaeton artist, will perform.

The 28-year-old Lozano, who has recorded 119 goals and 74 assists across 416 club matches played in Mexico and Europe, will become San Diego FC’s first designated player in the team’s history. Lozano’s previous teams include Eredivisie’s PSV Eindhoven (2017-19; 2023-24), Serie A’s Napoli (2019-23) and Liga MX’s Pachuca (2014-17).

ChuckyMania is currently sold out at this time.

