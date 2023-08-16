Hirschi narrowly considered District 3-4A Division II favorite over Graham

The District 3-4A Division II preseason poll has been compiled by TRN Sports and includes votes from Jonathan Hull, Zach Duncan and Cory Hogue. We’ve also included Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s projections and rankings by district coaches when available.

Points are tallied in a 10-8-6-4-2 scoring format. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. HIRSCHI 46 (3) — The district is seen as a two-horse race with Hirschi edging Graham as the preseason favorite.

The Huskies have been a regional power the past two seasons, and despite graduating high-level athletes, still return an impressive group. The team doesn’t lack varsity experience at most positions.

Filling the holes left by Division I athletes such as running back A’Marion Peterson (USC) and receiver Jamarion Carroll (SMU) is a tall task, but they’re confident they have the depth to do so.

2. GRAHAM 44 (2) — Graham has been building to get back to being the district favorite for the past two seasons.

The Steers have taken their lumps as a young varsity team but now have experience all over the field. They’re primed to become more of a factor in the region.

3. MIDLAND GREENWOOD 26 — The Rangers have a new head coach in Bryan Hill, and he inherits a fairly young team searching for playmakers.

Still, this panel narrowly views the Rangers as the biggest threat to Hirschi and Graham.

4. SNYDER 24 — The Tigers have nine starters returning on each side of the ball, suggesting improvement over last season’s 4-7 record.

This is a team the top of the district can’t take lightly. After all, the Tigers did upset Graham last season.

5. SWEETWATER 10 — This storied program never stays down for long.

Despite going 1-9 last season, the Mustangs expect to return to the postseason. The voters don’t favor Sweetwater to bounce back to that degree, but this program isn’t used to struggling for long periods of time.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dylan Dominguez, RB, Greenwood — There’s a good chance the Greenwood offense will be built around Dominguez after he rushed for 540 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore. He has the most varsity experience of Greenwood’s skill position players.

Javian Frazier, RB/DL/LB, Hirschi — Frazier has been one of Hirschi’s greatest pass rushers of all time. But his role will expand on both sides of the ball for his senior season.

Peyton Kinman, WR/DB, Graham — Kinman is a two-way star, leading the Steers with 775 receiving yards and 13 TDs, while intercepting three passes on defense.

Jimmell McFalls, QB, Hirschi — This is McFalls’ third season playing quarterback for the Huskies, but it will be the junior’s first as the full-time starter after sharing snaps with Terrius Causey the past two years. McFalls threw for 1,297 yards, 17 TDs and five interceptions last season.

Ty Thompson, QB, Graham — Thompson was one of the area’s most prolific passers last season, totaling 2,205 yards and 27 TDs with 11 interceptions. This is the junior’s third season as the starting quarterback.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: District 3-4A Division II football preseason predictions