In hiring Mike Elko, Texas A&M football shows it's more Michigan State than Michigan | Toppmeyer

Good thing Texas A&M applied to its safety school.

The Aggies didn't have the credentials to earn admission to Stanford or Cal-Berkeley, so it's off to Sacramento State, the commuter school that granted admission the moment it received the application.

That’s how I view the Aggies’ reported plans to hire Duke’s Mike Elko to replace the fired Jimbo Fisher.

All along, Elko profiled as the Aggies’ obvious fallback plan if the search didn’t produce a big fish.

Texas A&M paid a $77 million buyout to rectify its Fisher mistake and hire the guy who used to be Fisher’s wingman.

You could convince me that Michigan State made a better hire by nabbing Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith. You could convince me Texas A&M made off better with Elko.

But that’s sort of the point, isn’t it?

Texas A&M settling for Elko is a humbling reminder that, despite all of its resources, it’s closer to being Michigan State than Michigan.

Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork talked a big game last week, saying Texas A&M “is not an 8-4 job.” In Elko, he’s hiring a coach who averaged eight wins in two seasons at Duke.

That’s high cotton for Duke, and Elko became the toast of college football when his Blue Devils upset Clemson in Week 1.

At Texas A&M, wins of that magnitude will be the expectation.

Mike Elko is familiar with Texas A&M football. Does that matter?

Elko knows the terrain, at least. He coordinated Texas A&M’s defense from 2018-21. The silver lining here is that Elko’s defenses in 2020 and ’21 were the best part of Fisher’s tenure, which otherwise was marked by persistent mediocrity. Fisher's program got worse after Elko's exit.

Two years ago, LSU and Southern Cal stealthily raided blueblood programs to make shocking hires. In contrast, the Aggies walked through Duke’s front door of snagged a coach from a basketball school. Most Duke fans probably felt a moment of disappointment, then shrugged and consulted the tipoff time for the Blue Devils’ hoops game against Arkansas.

TOPPMEYER: Why Alabama football holds the stick of dynamite to shut the SEC out of the playoff

Most hires produce the opposite of whomever the school hired the last time. Six years ago, Texas A&M hired a coach who once won a national championship but was falling out of favor at a blueblood program. This time, it hired a coach on the rise who’s never faced the level of pressure and expectations he’ll experience at Texas A&M.

A native of New Jersey, Elko is no stranger to Aggies administrators or fans after his time working under Fisher, although familiarity and “fit” rank among the most overrated qualities in coaching hires. If a coach wins consistently, he fits. If he loses, he doesn’t.

An improper “fit” didn't cause Fisher’s downfall. Bad offenses and inadequate quarterback performance were his issues, plus an inability to get enough players to perform to the level their recruiting ranking suggested they should.

The past few years, I questioned the level of buy-in Fisher fostered from his Aggies. Duke didn’t appear to experience that issue under Elko.

Mike Elko gives Aggies fans the hope that Mark Stoops didn't

Aggies fans were so incensed at Saturday night reports of a potential hire of Kentucky’s Mark Stoops that Elko became a more palatable alternative.

Stoops overachieves by Kentucky’s standards, but his teams fizzle once the schedule stiffens, and his Wildcats suffer from some of the same offensive deficiencies and quarterback mediocrity that hampered Fisher’s teams. The narrative on Stoops, 56, is he’s a decent coach who won’t let a program fall into ruin but also won’t elevate it to greatness.

Elko’s narrative isn’t finished taking shape, which makes this a more interesting hire, but not a less risky one. Stoops could have been counted on to produce 8-4 or 9-3 records at Texas A&M with regularity. I’m less convinced of Elko’s floor and ceiling. That degree of uncertainty offers fans a reason to hope, at least.

This search started with names like Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin highlighting wish lists.

Elko, 46, is less proven than any of them, but he was ripe for the taking.

The Aggies and their big-oil boosters came home to their safety option, while accepting they’re more like Michigan State than the big brother who overshadows them.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

