Hiring Bill Callahan named Titans’ best offseason move

As soon as the Tennessee Titans hired head coach Brian Callahan, it was immediately believed he could bring his dad, Bill, with him. Thankfully, Callahan ended up doing just that.

The hiring of Bill Callahan is massive, as not only have the Titans had some lackluster offensive line coaches in recent years, Callahan is also one of the best in the business at his job.

And that isn’t lost on The Athletic’s Mike Sando, who recently named the esteemed offensive line coach as the Titans move he liked the most.

Here’s what Sando said:

Getting offensive line coach Bill Callahan out of his Browns contract so he could join the Titans under his head-coaching son was big for Tennessee, which needs its line to improve overnight.

No argument here, especially when you consider how dreadful the Titans’ offensive line has been the past few years. Simply adding the legendary offensive line coach will improve things upfront, which, in turn, helps quarterback Will Levis, something that is paramount in 2024.

Callahan’s most important tasks will be helping JC Latham switch from right tackle to left tackle, while also furthering the development of second-year guard and 2023 first-round pick, Peter Skoronski.

Tennessee also has a pair of starting spots to figure out on the right side, and Callahan should be able to help all of the candidates get better along the way.

We’ve already seen the impact Callahan is having. Several offensive linemen have sung his praises in terms of how he operates, and he even brought new sleds that he invented with him to Nashville.

“It’s designed in a way to more accurately mimic what it feels like to have to clamp and brace on what a normal defender would feel like,” the younger Callahan explained. “Some of the old-school sleds, they don’t really give you that same balance issue. And they’re really hard to move, I can’t tell you how hard those things are to move, and to move straight. Because they tip and they’re off balance, they’re meant to really stress guys’ ability to strengthen their core, keeping their hands tight and be able to drive the sled vertically, as opposed to getting all off kilter. It’s a balance thing. So, there’s a lot of indoctrination that goes into those sleds. Our guys, even now, it’s taken them a couple of weeks to feel good about moving them the way they’re supposed to move. It’s fun to watch, I like watching those guys do it but they improve pretty quickly, it happens fast.”

If you aren’t giddy already for what the hire of Callahan means for this team, check yourself for a pulse and/or simply read up more on how well-respected he is. The move should pay huge dividends in 2024 and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire