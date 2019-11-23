Hip injury healed, Mitch Trubisky stays in starting lineup

When the Bears host the Giants on Sunday, the duel between former Duke and North Carolina quarterbacks will proceed, as expected.

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was removed from last Sunday night’s loss to the Rams under curious circumstances, has recovered from his hip injury and will start.

Via ESPN.com, coach Matt Nagy said Friday that he’s “a little bit” surprised by Trubisky’s quicky recovery.

“[W]hen he’s in that much pain at the end of a game [like he was] last week, you never really know what will happen over the next couple of days,” Nagy said. “It doesn’t surprise me that he’s going to rehab, work hard, and do everything he can to get that pain level down so he can play. That’s what we feel good about right now. . . . I thought he threw the ball well in practice. . . . It doesn’t seem like anything is holding him back.”

Nothing physically is holding him back. But in his second year as a starter in Nagy’s offense, something has been holding Trubisky back, creating real questions about his future with the team.

Those questions will still linger even if the Bears win on Sunday. To end the chatter and concern, Trubisky will need to string together several solid performances, and possibly to vault the Bears back into the playoff conversation.

Questions regarding the legitimacy of Trubisky’s hip injury lingered all week. Video evidence seemed to support the idea that he was injured. According to the league office, the Bears had no obligation to disclose the hip injury before Trubisky exited the game because he continued to play.