Hip-Hop and Hoops Meet In Diddy's New Web Series The Crew League

The lines have long been blurred when it comes to sports and entertainment, and now Diddy’s Revolt will be dropping an unscripted, first-of-its-kind basketball battle of hip-hop stars and their respective crews.

The Crew League—not to be confused with the SoCal sensation The Drew League—will feature rap superstars Swae Lee, Russ, Jack Harlow, Lil Mosey, G Herbo and special guests as they compete in a basketball tournament for a generous $100,000 grand prize. Hosted by Hoop Nation’s Buster Scher, social media star Druski and rapper 24KGoldn, this eight-episode series is the competitive sports showcase that plenty of hip-hop heads have been waiting for.

“This show was created to showcase not only the celebrity talent involved but also the ‘crews’ around them. The celebrities’ entourages’ are integral to the success of the entire group,” Elie Maroun, Co-Founder & Commissioner of The Crew League, said in a statement provided to The Root.

“We had the idea to create this show after a few music industry friends decided to play a couple of pick-up basketball games in L.A. After playing with PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Weeknd and their teams, I realized if we were to broadcast this, people would love it! That’s when The Crew League was born.”

“The Crew League delivers Revolt’s mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective,” Diddy said in a statement provided to The Root. “The Crew League is a dope way for artists to do something they love, while still giving back to causes that are important to them.”

On Instagram, Diddy also posted, “Hip-Hop and basketball have always been connected as a culture and now the biggest artists get to compete with the world watching.”

If streetball is your ministry, be sure to tune in to The Crew League beginning this Friday on Revolt’s YouTube channel.