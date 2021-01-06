Hines Ward snubbed (again) for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The fifth time was not a charm for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced finalists for the Class of 2021, and Ward was snubbed… once again.

During Hines’ 14-year career in Pittsburgh, he was voted to four Pro Bowls and helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls. Ward was named MVP of the 2006 Super Bowl, a rare honor for a wide receiver. He finished his career with 1,000 receptions, 12,083 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns.

The 15 modern-era finalists, including former Steelers guard Alan Faneca, will be whittled down to a maximum of five inductees and announced during the broadcast of the annual NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Bill Cowher and former safeties Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell are awaiting their induction into the Hall, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The Centennial Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 will be inducted in separate ceremonies during a star-studded weekend the HOF has coined “Twice the Fun in ’21”.

