Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward spent the last two seasons coaching in the NFL, but he will be moving to the college ranks in 2021.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN confirmed an FAU Owls Nest report that Ward has agreed to take a job on Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart’s staff. Ward will work with wide receivers coach Joey Thomas.

Ward spent the last two years as an offensive assistant on Adam Gase’s staff with the Jets. He also interned with the Steelers during training camp in 2017.

Ward caught 1,000 passes for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns with the Steelers during his playing career. The Super Bowl XL MVP was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

Hines Ward joining Florida Atlantic’s coaching staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk