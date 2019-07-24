Hines Ward, D’Brickashaw Ferguson working at Jets camp

D’Brickashaw Ferguson is back with the Jets, but not as a left tackle.

The longtime fixture on the team’s offensive line retired after the 2015 season and he’s trying his hand at another role this summer. The Jets announced that Ferguson and his former teammate Calvin Pace are serving as Nunn-Wooten scouting fellows during training camp.

Pace, who also retired after the 2015 season, spent eight seasons with the Jets. Ferguson was a 2006 first-round pick by the Jets and spent his entire career with the team.

Ferguson and Pace used to play against Hines Ward, but the former Steelers wideout is now on their side as one of four Bill Walsh coaching interns. Ward previously interned with the Steelers and worked for the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

Former Jets wideout David Clowney now coaches wide receivers at Howard and joins Ward, Missouri State assistant wide receivers coach Stephen Bravo-Brown and Bowie State head coach Damon Reginald Wilson as interns with the Jets this summer.