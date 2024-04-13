Hines Ward becomes receivers coach at Arizona State

Former Steelers receiver Hines Ward, the MVP of Super Bowl XL, will continue his coaching career in a new place.

Ward will become the receivers coach at Arizona State, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Most recently, Ward served as head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL. He was not retained following the merger of the XFL and USFL into the UFL.

Ward's retirement began with a broadcasting stint at NBC. He then worked for CNN.

In 2017, he entered coaching, as an intern with the Steelers. He then spent two years as an offensive assistant with the Jets and one year as receivers coach at Florida Atlantic before heading to the XFL.

Former Patriots receiver and Patriots assistant coach Troy Brown was also a candidate for the Arizona State job.