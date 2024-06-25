Hinchliffe replaces Samson as Dons goalkeeping coach

Craig Hinchliffe has been announced as Aberdeen's new goalkeeping coach after Craig Samson left to join Hibs.

Hinchcliffe spent the last year with St Johnstone, where he coached Aberdeen's new number one Dimitar Mitov.

As a player, the 52-year-old had spells at Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick Thistle, the latter as a dual role of player-coach.

He worked closely with Jackie McNamara, joining Dundee United and York City with the former manager before five years at Motherwell.

Hinchliffe is the latest addition to the Dons' new backroom team, which also comprises assistants Emir Bajrami, Christer Persson and Peter Leven.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin told club media: “Craig brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, particularly of Scottish football which was important to us. He also has a strong relationship with Dimitar having worked with him at St Johnstone.

“We believe he will be a real asset to our club. He shares our passion and enthusiasm for coaching and we’ve no doubt he will help to improve the goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”