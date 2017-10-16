Hinch, like Maddon, says managers should ignore Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) -- Houston's A.J. Hinch says managers should ignore the heat and not tweet.

Chicago's Joe Maddon was criticized on social media for not using closer Wade Davis as the Cubs fell behind the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in the NL Championship Series.

''When it doesn't work out it's a public slaying on Twitter,'' Hinch said Monday. ''I would encourage any young manager to get off Twitter. It's not healthy.''

John Lackey, pitching on consecutive days for the first time in his professional career, gave up a game-ending, three-run homer to Justin Turner that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-1 win in Game 2.

Davis, a three-time All-Star, threw 44 pitches on Thursday night in getting the last seven outs of Game 5 of the NL Division Series at Washington, his highest pitch count in in two years.

''I think some of the facts or details about those players is never going to be out there,'' Hinch said.

Maddon dismissed criticism when speaking with media on Monday.

''Social media doesn't count at all. Twitter doesn't count at all,'' he said. ''And really, as sports writers, you should do a better job than relying on Twitter to write a story, quite frankly.''

