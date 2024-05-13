‘Give him hell': All-Pro LB has unexpected advice for Bears and Caleb Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO – The No. 1 focus for the Bears over the course of the offseason, through the summer program and beyond is making rookie quarterback Caleb Williams as comfortable as possible. But All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman thinks the Bears would be best served if their defense did the exact opposite.

“I hope they are giving him hell every damn practice,” Merriman said on a recent episode of NBC Sports Chicago’s “Under Center Podcast.”

Merriman believes that the defense making Williams uncomfortable at every chance, both mentally and physically, will be just as important as Williams’ classroom work to get him ready for Week 1. Opposing defenses are going to do whatever they can to get under Williams’ skin, so Merriman believes the Bears D should do the same at Halas Hall.

“You want to make sure he’s in the fire,” Merriman said. “You want to be talking trash to him, just to see how he reacts… They’re going to throw exotic coverages, blitz packages, lining up in the A and B gap, blitzing off the edge, bringing the safety down into the box, blitzing him off of that. So he has to get going now. Throw everything at him now.”

The Bears have never gone into a season with the express plan of starting a rookie QB in Week 1, so this offseason will be a crash course for everyone. The last Bears rookie QB to start the season was Kyle Orton in 2005, and he only started because Rex Grossman hurt himself in the preseason.

Along those lines, Merriman said Bears coaches need to make things easy on Williams.

“Simplify that playbook. Make sure he’s got a checkdown list and let him know that it’s ok to throw that four-yard dump pass, it’s ok to run and slide for that first down, it’s ok to throw it away on second down so you can live to fight another day.

“You have to make it ok, because as the first pick of the draft, they want you to be Superman. They want you to go out there and every pass is a completion, every pass is a touchdown. You’re looking spectacular. That pressure is already on you, so the coaches have to simplify that thing as much as possible.”

