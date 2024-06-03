'It has to be him' - Balague on Maresca's Chelsea interview

Spanish football journalist and BBC columnist Guillem Balague has broken down how new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca impressed the Blues' hierarchy in his interview for the role.

"The five-year deal suggests that they have seen not only someone who is Chelsea quality but somebody that's got the energy to keep improving Chelsea and get them into the top four again," he told The Football News Show.

"All that comes off the basis of two things - what they saw he did at Leicester City and the interview being very impressive.

"Some people walk into the interview with Enzo Maresca feeling, 'Yeah we'll see... he's a Championship manager... hasn't got a lot of experience' and came out of it like: 'It has to be him'."

