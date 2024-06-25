‘Get him in ASAP’ – Rio Ferdinand excited by Manchester United rumours

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is heavily linked with a role in Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

The news comes after Ten Hag’s future was settled following an end-of-season review.

Ineos decided to keep the manager, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe happy to give Ten Hag a chance to improve next season.

Ten Hag’s initial campaign at Old Trafford was a success but United finished eighth in the Premier League last term. There needs to be a huge improvement.

However, it sounds like Ten Hag will have help from another fellow countryman next season as Van Nistelrooy gets lined up for a job as part of the coaching staff.

Van Nistelrooy enjoyed a short spell as PSV Eindhoven, winning the Dutch Cup, but now he looks set to return to a club where he scored 150 goals in 219 appearances.

Former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, who played with Van Nistelrooy, has now shared his verdict on the potential move.

Speaking to FIVE, Ferdinand reflected on the news that Van Nistelrooy could return as a coach. He believes the Dutch goalscorer’s knowledge of how to play as a centre forward is perfect for Rasmus Hojlund’s development.

Ferdinand also joked that he would still use Van Nistelrooy as a player.

“Big shout – get him in ASAP,” said Ferdinand. “I would play him as well. I would bring him in just to show Hojlund how it play. Just to coach Hojlund individually, coach our forward players. If Ruud van Nistelrooy is on the table to come to this club, you bring him in and just for one purpose. I don’t care what else he can do – show these men how to score, show these men how to move in the box – show the wide players what a number nine wants and needs.”

More updates on Van Nistelrooy’s future when we have it.

