Hilton's Robert Lowry electric with 207 yards, 3 TDs: Section V's top performances Friday

Here are the top performances on football fields around Section V during the season-opening games on Thursday and Friday:

Riley Burks: Edison merged junior linebacker had seven tackles, teammates D'Shawn Thomas and Terrell Hollins five each during a loss to McQuaid.

Anthony Diaz: East/World of Inquiry senior intercepted a pass and made six tackles against Churchville-Chili.

Zymier Jackson: East/World of Inquiry quarterback threw two touchdown passes while completing 17 of 27 attempts for 245 yards and had a rushing touchdown to help the Eagles to a 45-14 win over Churchville-Chili.

Robert Lowry: Hilton senior running back scored 3 touchdowns as he finished with 207 yards on 13 carries during a 21-6 win over Pittsford.

Tyler Martinovich: Brighton senior quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the Bruins pull away Thursday to a 40-13 win over Wilson/Early College

Nikita Moiseiev: Brighton senior made field goals of 30 and 33 yards, adding on during a 40-13 win for the Bruins over Wilson/Early College on Thursday.

Gavin Parks: Brighton junior running back scored 2 touchdowns Thursday while gaining 128 yards on 13 carries during a 40-13 win over Wilson/Early College.

Brady Quill: Hilton senior linebacker and junior linebacker John DiBattisto each made nine tackles to help the Cadets protect a 21-6 win over Pittsford.

Ervin Wiggins: East/World of Inquiry senior returned a kickoff 70 yards and an interception 46 yards for touchdowns, plus caught seven passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and made eight tackles during his team's runaway win over Churchville-Chili.

Perrion Williams: East High/World of Inquiry senior linebacker made a team-high nine tackles, as the Eagles held down Churchville-Chili 45-14 at East High.

