Hilton snaps UPrep's 20-game regular season unbeaten streak: Section V's top games Friday

HILTON — Robert Lowry and his Hilton team ended their two-game losing skid the best way they know how.

Coach Rich Lipani's Cadets let his offensive line guide Lowry's 200-yard rushing game to defeat previously unbeaten UPrep 24-7 in a Week 8 Section V Class AA contest Friday night at LeBeau Field.

Lowry rushed over 30 times again, but scored his first touchdown on a 67-yard interception during the opening drive. The senior also rushed for a fourth quarter touchdown as offensive linemen like Kyle Serow and Giovanni Mattioli owned the line of scrimmage. At cornerback, Lowry primarily guarded Tyrell Simmons and helped limit arguably Section V's best receiver to 30 yards.

It was a friendly rivalry for Lowry, who attended UPrep from seventh to ninth grade.

"I came from that school. I went there from seventh to ninth grade, so I know all of them. It just felt great playing against my boys," Lowry said.

Hilton cornerback Luke Lockhart caught two interceptions. His first stalled a UPrep's red zone possession. Tyler Reger's field goal gave the Cadets their largest lead at 17-0 in the third.

UPrep coach Isiah Young's Griffins fell to 7-1 after winning their first seven games by at least 20 points. On their second drive, quarterback Tavion Byrd appeared to have stayed in bounds for a 17-yard touchdown to potentially tie the game at 7, but officials called him out of bounds inside the 10. Instead, UPrep's first score didn't come until the second half, when Byrd found Juelz Russell for a 35-yard touchdown to pull within the hosts 17-7. CJ Robinson caught an interception on defense but was bottled up at running back.

While Hilton won without two-way studs Conner Bellanca and Anthony Letta, UPrep struggled without Isaiah Moonschein. As one of Section V's best players, Moonschein's absence was evident on both sides of the ball.

Gates Chili 36, Webster Thomas 30

Joseph Garcia's 10-yard rushing touchdown with 4:59 remaining kept the Spartans playoff hopes alive.

Gates Chili's Jonathan Vance accounted for over 250 total yards and three total touchdowns in the win, while opposing quarterback Levi Kulik rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Coach Jason Benham guided Gates Chili to a 5-3 mark with wins in five of the last six games. The Spartans and Churchville-Chili (5-3) much-needed are both vying for the Section V Class A's eighth seed with 42 sectional points each. The final postseason slot will come down to a tiebreaker scenario.

Victor 33, Spencerport 22

Adam Ruffalo's two touchdown night guided the Blue Devils to a perfect 8-0 regular season.

Victor coach Geoff Mandile saw Dre Yeomas rush for two touchdowns. James Ricigliano also scored while quarterback Jake Loughlin threw a pair of scores in the win to lock up Class A's No. 1 seed, edging unbeaten East High (8-0) in section points.

East High/WOIS 52, Wilson/Early College 0

Quarterback Zymier Jackson lifted the Eagles (8-0) to another undefeated regular season with three total touchdown against the Wildcats.

Coaches Steve Flagler and James Vann's Eagles will enter the postseason as Class A's No. 2 seed. Anthony Diaz and Perrion Williams each scored in the win.

LeRoy 49, Penn Yan/Dundee 6

The Oatkan Knights completed an 8-0 regular season behind a dual threat performance by quarterback Tommy Condidorio, who accounted for three total touchdowns.

LeRoy coach Brian Herdlein will guide his team into the Class C playoffs as the top seed. Jackson Fix caught both Condidorio touchdown passes, Jack Egeling had a pick-six in Friday's win, and Drew Strollo and Tony Piazza each scored in the Week 8 win.

York/Pavilion 28, Geneseo/Mount Morris 0

Carl Szczech led a handful of clutch performances to lock up Class D's No. 1 seed.

Coach Kurt Schneider Golden Knights (7-1) saw Szczech score twice, and Joe Bauer caught a touchdown reception from Parker Bonefede. York/Pavilion is riding a six-game winning streak and avenged its only loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba last week.

Pembroke 43, Holley/Lyndonville 14

Tyson Totten surpasses 2,000 rushing yards on the season help the Dragons finish the regular season 8-0.

Totten rushed for two touchdowns in the victory, which will give coach Brandon Ricci Pembroke squad the No. 1 seed in 8-man. Caleb Felski rushed twice but scored on both carries, and reeled in a touchdown reception for the Dragons.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top games from Friday Oct. 20 2023