Hilo, HPU duo earn first-team tennis status

Apr. 19—Hawaii Hilo senior Ryo Minakata and Hawaii Pacific senior Robin Sanz were named Wednesday to the All-PacWest Men's Tennis first team in singles.

Hawaii Hilo senior Ryo Minakata and Hawaii Pacific senior Robin Sanz were named Wednesday to the All-PacWest Men's Tennis first team in singles.

HPU junior Jakub Beran and Hilo senior Cian McDonnell made the second team, and HPU sophomore Jim Walder was named to the third team.

In doubles, the Sharks' Beran and sophomore Mile Matic made the first team.

Hawaii Hilo's Minakata and senior Lamar Bartley made the second team, and HPU's Walder and graduate student Lennard Richter made the third team.

On the women's side, HPU senior Abigail Wild and junior Isabel Heupgen made the second team in singles.

In doubles, the Sharks' Heupgen and junior Leonie Mueller were named to the third team.

3 local men's surfers advance in Australia Hawaii's John John Florence, Seth Moniz and Imaikalani deVault advanced to the round of 16 by winning their heats Thursday at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro in Margaret River, Australia.

Florence beat Brazil's Deivid Silva 17.13 to 16.70 ; Moniz defeated Japan's Connor O'Leary 10.60 to 10.10 ; and deVault edged fellow Hawaii surfer Ian Gentil 13.73 to 13.70.

Hawaii's Eli Hanneman lost to California's Jake Marshall 11.84 to 11.33 in the round of 32.

On the women's side, Hawaii's Gabriela Bryan advanced to the quarterfinals with a 12.67 to 7.33 victory over Australia's Isabella Nichols. Fellow local surfer Bettylou Sakura Johnson fell to California's Sawyer Lindblad 14.87 to 13.90 in the round of 16.