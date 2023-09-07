Hilltoppers steamrolled adversity in opener

Sep. 7—Last Saturday's season-opening performance wasn't the prettiest in the history of Western Kentucky football. Thanks to the confidence, perseverance and internal belief that have emerged as hallmarks of this burgeoning FBS program, however, it ranks among the most admirable.

The Hilltoppers got it done — again.

WKU fell 10 points behind visiting South Florida midway through the first half, but, befitting a veteran team familiar with success, calmly and efficiently stayed the course — scoring 34 of the game's final 41 points to overhaul the visiting Bulls with room to spare, 41-24.

"I'm really proud of the way our team held together through a lot of adversity," fifth-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "We got down but we didn't stay down, and I was impressed by the way we responded as a football team. We never wavered — we hung in there and did the things we needed to do at the end to win the game.

"At the same time, we have a lot of things to correct, a lot of areas that we need to improve in. With the challenges we have in front of us on our schedule, we need to get a lot better as a football team. We'll be working hard every day to do just that."

This Saturday, WKU is at home against Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist), where quarterback Bailey Zappe toiled before becoming a Hilltopper in 2021 — when he exploded on the national collegiate football scene by breaking Joe Burrow's FBS record for single-season touchdown passes (62).

"We're looking forward to another good home game against a very good team." Helton said. "We're facing a good football program with good players and good coaches, and we need to be ready to play because we will definitely get their best shot.

"Our expectation is to win, nothing more than that. Our guys like to play the game, and I expect us to show up ready to play."

Western is a prohibitive favorite, of course, and most observers view the matchup with HCU as little more than a tune-up for next Saturday's game in Columbus against mighty Ohio State.

Against USF, meanwhile, there were heroes aplenty, including celebrated quarterback Austin Reed, who rallied to finish 29 of 50 for 366 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. Reed also scored a critical rushing touchdown.

Reed wasn't sacked the entire game — a tribute to the consistency of a well-oiled offensive line.

"Our line did a great job with pass protection," Helton said, "and Austin did a good job of getting the ball out quickly. I'd like to see us run the ball better (WKU carried 23 times for 129 yards) — we have to clean up some missed assignments.

WKU's deep and talented receiving corps once again showed up in a big way despite Michael Mathison missing the game with a hip injury, and All-American candidate Malachi Corley leaving the contest in the first period with a bruised chest. He did not return (precautionary).

"We've got good depth at receiver and I thought we had a lot of different guys step up and perform well for us," Helton said. "We were in a position where we needed some guys to step up, and they did."

Ten different Hilltoppers caught Reed's passes, including Dalvin Smith — a star in the 2022 R+L Carriers Hall of Fame Bowl victory over South Alabama — who finished with seven receptions for 97 yards and a TD.

Corley "should be available" against Houston Christian, according to Helton, who indicated that Mathison is likely to miss a few more weeks, and "needs to be 100% healthy before he gets back out there."

The Hilltoppers' bend-but-don't-break defense also stood tall — coming up with a trio of timely takeaways and limiting the Bulls to only seven second-half points; despite allowing USF 540 yards of total offense.

"Coach (Tyson) Summers does such a good job," Helton said of WKU's defensive coordinator. "He is tremendous at making adjustments and taking away what our opponents want to do. We put a lot of pressure on their quarterback, forcing some hurried throws, and we got some huge turnovers that helped make the difference in a tough, competitive game.

"We give up some yardage, some explosive plays, but the defense does a great job turning the football back to our offense — that's how we're built, defensively."

Then, there were two timely field goals by Lucas Carneiro.

"I was impressed with our kicking game," Helton said. "Lucas really came through for us — his second one, late, was huge."

All's well that ends well.

The Hilltoppers got it done — again.