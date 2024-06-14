Hilltoppers' postseasons impressive in the FBS

In athletics, the postseason is what it’s all about — for players, coaches, and fans alike. The regular season is fun, too, as a team develops against non- conference foes and league rivals, but, ultimately, it’s a mere prelude to the postseason.

The Western Kentucky football program, still in its infancy as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision from a historical perspective, has been surprisingly strong in the postseason since its departure from the Football Championship subdivision less than two decades ago.

This could not have been predicted by any rational-thinking human being at the time.

It must be remembered that the Hilltoppers languished through a 26-game losing streak during its painful transition period from 2008-10, and, in those days, those who followed the WKU program could have scarcely imagined what has transpired on the gridiron since then.

For the record, WKU is 7-3 all-time in FBS bowl games, an amazing accomplishment, and is 2-1 in Conference USA championship games. So, all told, Western is 9-4 in postseason play (.692) — unimaginable numbers for even the most die-hard Hilltopper fan at the outset of the team’s foray into the FBS..

It’s worth mentioning that since 2012, WKU’s bowl record is best among the three FBS teams in the commonwealth of Kentucky. Over the same period, Louisville is 5-5 and Kentucky is 4-4. All three qualified for bowl games in 2023, but the Hilltoppers were the only team from the Bluegrass State to win.

This is not to say Western hasn’t had its share of big moments against non-conference foes. Among SEC opponents, the Hilltoppers have won against Kentucky (twice), Arkansas, and Vanderbilt. Moreover, WKU has enjoyed uncommon success against traditional, long-established service academy programs such as Army and Navy.

The program’s philosophy of playing any team anywhere, anytime, has served WKU football very well.

“We’re proud of the football schedules we’ve been able to put together through the years — things have worked out very well for us in this regard,” longtime WKU athletic director Todd Stewart has said. “It’s been exciting for our teams and exciting for our fans, and the benefits that come with competing against some of the best programs in the country cannot be overstated.”

For instance, WKU played at Ohio State in 2023 and will open the upcoming campaign at Alabama. This works in Western’s favor in several ways — the Hilltoppers collect million dollar-plus paychecks, which help facilitate the program’s operation, they garner the attention that comes with playing a big-time foe on national TV, and they prepare themselves for any foe they might meet in the postseason.

So, with this forward-thinking, big-picture mentality, even when the Hilltoppers don’t win, they win — and love the challenge that comes with it.

“Our players embrace playing on the big stage, and through the years our teams have responded very well, for the most part, in these types of situations,” said Tyson Helton, who is about to begin his sixth season as the WKU head coach. “Whether it be big regular season games or bowl games, our guys are always ready to play, ready to respond to a big challenge.

“Bowl games are big deals to us at Western Kentucky. Our yearly goal is to earn a bowl bid and then go out and win the bowl game. We view these as special games, special opportunities, and more often than not, this program has stepped up and gotten the job done during bowl season.”

And virtually all of WKU’s bowl victories have featured either extraordinary performances or fantastic finishes.

In 2014, Jeff Brohm’s first Western team built a huge lead and then had to hang on for dear life in the fourth quarter before subduing Central Michigan 49-48 in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.

The following season, the first of Brohm’s two Conference USA championship teams, turned back former WKU coach Willie Taggart’s South Florida Bulls 45-35 in the Miami Beach Bowl.

In 2016, Western took another CUSA title winning team to Florida and walloped Memphis 51-31 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Helton’s first WKU team in 2019 edged Western Michigan 23-20 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas when freshman Cory Munson drilled a dramatic 52-yard field goal on the final play of the game — an untimed down, no less.

In 2021, Western routed Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl behind the play of quarterback Bailey Zappe, who broke Joe Burrow’s single-season FBS touchdown pass record in the process — finishing with 62. The victory came just a week following tornadoes that devastated many areas of Bowling Green and beyond.

In 2022, it was quarterback Austin Reed’s turn to put on a show as WKU started fast and clobbered a one-loss South Alabama team 44-23 in the New Orleans Bowl. No contest.

And, last but not least was perhaps the sweetest of them all — last season’s 38-35 come-from-behind conquest of Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl, with red-shirt freshman QB Caden Veltkamp coming off the bench to lead the charge with five TD passes. WKU erased a 28-point lead to achieve the fourth-biggest comeback in FBS bowl history.

It’s been a fun ride, and with Helton still at the helm, WKU fans should expect more of the same this fall.