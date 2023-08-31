Hilltoppers just looking for the 'W' in opener

Aug. 31—The football coaches and players at Western Kentucky have reached that inevitable late-in-the-summer point where they're ready to face an opponent other than themselves, and the opportunity to do just that arrives on Saturday when the Hilltoppers host South Florida in Houchens/Smith Stadium.

Earlier this week, fifth-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton expressed his eagerness to get underway what promises to be an intriguing season for his team, the preseason choice to win the Conference USA championship.

"We're really excited about this week," Helton said. "We're facing a very good opponent in South Florida, which has a great coaching staff and great players. They have a high-octane offense, and it should be a great game between two highly motivated teams.

"Our season-ticket sales are up and there should be a great crowd, a great tailgating experience, a great overall atmosphere, and all the pageantry of college football on our campus — Saturday can't get here soon enough."

Western won nine games last season, was impressive in a 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, and returns two of the top offensive players in the nation in quarterback Austin Reed and wide receiver Malachi Corley, but Helton insists the reconfigured Bulls will be a handful.

Alex Golesh, who as offensive coordinator at Tennessee transformed the Volunteers offense into one of the best in America, is South Florida's first-year head coach.

"We go fast, but they'll go really fast with tremendous tempo," Helton said of the Bulls, of the American Athletic Conference. "They'll have quarterbacks who can throw and run, so there will be a lot for us to defend from sideline to sideline.

"And, while they can be explosive, they also have the capability of maintaining long drives — it's an offense designed to keep you off-balance."

Todd Orlando, formerly of Florida Atlantic, is USF's new defensive coordinator.

"We're very familiar with coach Orlando, and he does a great job," Helton said. "He mixes up coverages and does a really good job of taking away what you want to do on the offensive side — they'll be trying to expose any weaknesses we have.

Nonetheless, one gets the feeling that Helton and the Hilltoppers will be ready for anything the Bulls throw at them.

First-year WKU offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead indicated that all systems are "Go!"

"Austin Reed has taken that next step in his development as a quarterback — you could see it in the spring and summer — and I've been really proud of him," Hollingshead said. "He has a very high football IQ, but he also continues to put in the work to make himself the best he can be at his position.

"We feel like we're ready for Saturday, feel great about it, very comfortable. Everybody's on the same page, everybody's in the same boat. We'll do whatever it takes to succeed, one play at a time."

Helton concurs.

"I like our football team and I'm excited about the mindset of our guys — they love challenges," Helton said. "We have play-makers on both sides of the ball, but we have a group that understands we have to play as an entire team to be successful. We'll play to our strengths and play complementary football in all phases of the game.

"I like where we're at, and I couldn't ask for a better team to put on the football field."

Still, cautious optimism was the prevailing tone regarding the season-opener, despite WKU opening as a solid 11.5-point favorite.

"I expect this to be a fourth-quarter game," Helton said. "What you try to do is get to the last five minutes of the game with a chance to win, and then go win it — I just want to win."