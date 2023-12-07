Hilltoppers an intriguing work in progress

Dec. 7—The Western Kentucky men's basketball program continues to take steps in the right direction under first-year head coach Steve Lutz, whose persistent pursuit of excellence on the hardwood is beginning to define the persona of the 2023-24 Hilltoppers.

The latest example of this came on Sunday, when Western overcame a seven-point halftime deficit with a dominant second half to overhaul longtime in-state rival Eastern Kentucky, 79-69 — WKU did it with defense, rebounding, attack-the-paint offensive aggression, and old-school grit.

Western also did it without the services of 6-foot-10 power forward Rodney Howard, who was nursing a back injury suffered in practice the previous week.

But other players made up the difference in a variety of ways.

Guard Brandon Newman played 36 minutes and led the Hilltoppers with 19 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He also got to the free-throw line 10 times, making nine.

The 6-5 Newman is also a tenacious defender with a quick first step and a will to win that is becoming contagious — precisely the type of player Lutz wants on the court as much as possible.

Another player of this ilk is 6-7 forward Tyrone Marshall, inherited by Lutz from the Rick Stansbury regime. Marshall has been given more freedom this season, however, and he has responded with consistently inspired efforts.

Foul problems helped limit Marshall to only 16 minutes against EKU, but he still produced nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and a game-best four steals — going 3-of-5 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range, and 2-of-2 from the foul line; good numbers, all.

Point guard Don McHenry played just 22 minutes against Eastern, but still scored 18 points, making 7-of-14 field goal attempts, including 3-of-4 from distance. Turnovers? Not a single one.

The 6-2 McHenry is arguably the team's best pure scorer (he pumped in 22 in Western's 86-81 victory at Murray State), and he plays with a quiet confidence that is inspiring to his teammates. The ball is very safe in his hands.

Khristian Lander, a 6-3 shooting guard, played 29 minutes versus Eastern, scoring 14 points, dishing three assists, securing three rebounds, and making 4-of-9 shots from 3-point land.

The left-hander is one of Western's best shooters when squared up, and not so great when he drifts. He plays with tremendous confidence at both ends of the court, however, and is rightly regarded as one of the team's inspirational leaders.

Fast emerging as one of the Hilltoppers' key players is Babacar Faye, a quick-jumping 6-8 forward who was a difference-maker against the Colonels — producing eight points, nine rebounds, an assist, and a block while logging 33 minutes.

Much like Marshall, Faye is a high-level athlete who provides Western with perpetual motion and an inner fire that burns with a desire to succeed. He loves to play the game, loves to compete, and he gives it everything he's got every second he's on the floor.

Others still looking to break through for this team include 6-6 guard Enoch Kalambay, 6-6 guard Dontaie Allen, 5-11 guard Jalen Jackson, 6-11 forward Fallou Diagne, 6-5 guard Teagan Moore, and 5-10 guard Jack Edelen — each of whom could play a significant role down the stretch.

Western is 6-3 heading into Saturday's game at Buffalo. Then, the Hilltoppers will visit Wright State on Tuesday, before returning to E.A. Diddle Arena (where WKU is 4-0 this season) on Dec. 16 for a game against another old rival, Austin Peay.

Lutz will know much more about his team following this trio of mid-level testers, which will serve his squad well as they prepare for Conference USA play.

The Hilltoppers remain a work in progress, with an equal emphasis on work and progression, as the storied program desperately seeks to resurrect its past glory and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since (drum roll, please!) 2013. Western hasn't been a Top 25 team since 2008.

Know this: Lutz genuinely likes his first WKU contingent, which plays hard virtually all the time, and this speaks volumes in terms of possibilities. It will be intriguing to see what transpires the rest of the way — particularly in February and March, when the chips are down and it matters most.