Hillsin jockey Dylan Kitts given exclusion order after failing to help inquiry

A jockey who was suspended over a controversial ride last year has been issued with an exclusion order which bans him from racing premises.

Dylan Kitts was suspended by a judicial panel in July 2023 following his ride on Hillsin, who was third at Worcester.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said on Wednesday he had failed to co-operate with an investigation.

Stewards said the horse travelled strongly "without appearing to ever be asked for a finishing effort".

Kitts voluntarily stood down on 7 July when it was announced there would be an investigation into his ride on the Chris Honour-trained Hillsin.

The horse, who finished a length-and-a-quarter third in a handicap hurdle, was banned from running for 40 days.

Kitts has now been issued with a disciplinary officer exclusion order which bans him from racecourses, stables and all licensed premises.

"This order, which prohibits Mr Kitts from attending premises licensed by the BHA and/or associating with racing's participants, has been issued after Mr Kitts failed to provide relevant information requested by the BHA's integrity team as part of an ongoing investigation," said the BHA.

Such orders are issued when the person's presence is considered "undesirable in the interests of racing based on their conduct".

BHA rules make it an offence it for anyone in the sport to have any racing dealings with an excluded person.

Following the Worcester race, Honour said his family had received abuse on social media and he had asked Hillsin's owner Alan Clegg to remove his horses from his yard.

Kitts said the horse made "respiratory noises" during the race and hung to the right while running, which also restricted his ability to be more vigorous in the home straight.

Hillsin, who had been 2-1 favourite at one stage the night before the race, had drifted in the betting to start at 11-1.